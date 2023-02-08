Read full article on original website
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona and Verde Valley needs a fighter on Yavapai College Board like Paul Chevalier
After nearly a decade of serving the voters of Yavapai College’s District 3, Paul Chevalier announced last week that he was stepping down from the governing board, in no small part because it was his 84th birthday, thereby clearing the path for someone younger to fill his shoes. With...
Sedona Red Rock News
City signs attempt to limit parking and pedestrian access
If you’re in Uptown and turn onto Navahopi Road from Jordan Road, you’ll likely notice a bright yellow sign above the stop sign on the corner that reads “No trail access.”. Keep going up the hill, and you’ll come to an identical sign at the corner of...
Sedona Red Rock News
Fraudster tries to sell vacant lot on Windsong Drive
On Jan. 14, a new Sedona property listing for an empty lot located at 550 Windsong Drive, near the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park, appeared on the Arizona MLS system. The 4,792-square-foot parcel was priced at $180,000, and was listed by Magdalena Romanska of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s. Six days...
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
tourcounsel.com
Flagstaff Mall | Shopping mall in Flagstaff, Arizona
Flagstaff Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Flagstaff, Arizona, is operated by Cypress Equities. The mall opened in 1979, and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. Flagstaff Mall opened in 1979, developed by Phoenix-based real estate company Westcor. The shopping center's original anchors JCPenney and Sears had previously...
a-z-animals.com
How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?
The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
theprescotttimes.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC
Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
Sedona Red Rock News
Sid Stelpstra
Sid Stelpstra, 79, of Clarkdale, died Jan. 25. Born in Paterson, N.J., he had a 35- year career in education as a high school teacher for Mingus Union High School. He had a passion for volunteering with organizations to help fight hunger across Verde Valley. He is survived by his...
jackcentral.org
Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025
The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
Dangerous Nevada fugitive apprehended by SWAT team in Prescott
PRESCOTT, Ariz — A 38-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted homicide in Nevada was apprehended by a SWAT team in Prescott on Thursday. According to a release from Prescott police, the department was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide believed to be in the Prescott area.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona student threatened classmates with 'kill list', police say
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A 13-year-old student in northern Arizona was arrested after he reportedly told other students that they were on his "kill list," police said. Teachers at Mountain View Preparatory School in Cottonwood said that the boy was threatening students, and one teacher overheard students asking him if they too were on his "list."
