A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.

WADSWORTH, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO