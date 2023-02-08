Read full article on original website
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
N. Royalton man charged with $800K investment fraud
A 40-year-old North Royalton man was indicted on a count of wire fraud in the alleged years-long investment fraud scheme, according federal prosecutors.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
Tuscarawas County State of the Court
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
Fazio's attorneys make plea deal offer to prosecutors
ELYRIA — Attorneys for Brian Fazio, who was convicted of rape and molestation and sentenced to more than four decades in prison in January, made an offer to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office during a hearing in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Fazio, 41, would agree to plead guilty...
Some Charges Dismissed in Jayland Walker Protest Cases
More than 40 cases remain set for trial.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Evans
A man wanted for a murder in Ohio was arrested in Evans on Thursday after a search by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. The 24-year-old suspect had an active warrant for murder out for him in Bedford, Ohio. When...
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama
The City of Chardon is taking Kyan Bowman to court. Again.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser
A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
ONLINE 3 bedroom home, 2 car garage, household, 1965 Chevy Corvair, and misc.
Directions: From the Strasburg exit, take 250W (Wooster Ave) 1.1 miles to a right on East 1st St., right on Railroad Ave, then right on 2nd St. SE. Property is on the right. Signs posted. Online Only Auction. 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home * 2 Car Garage. 1965 Chevy Corvair...
More than 345 homicides recorded across Northeast Ohio in 2022 (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people across Northeast Ohio were victims of homicide in 2022, according to data compiled and reviewed by 19 Investigates. An analysis of law enforcement, medical examiner, and coroner records by our investigative team uncovered some staggering statistics. Red markers on the interactive map above...
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
