ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio

Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
FAIRLAWN, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas County State of the Court

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
Cleveland.com

A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief

LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
LORAIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Fazio's attorneys make plea deal offer to prosecutors

ELYRIA — Attorneys for Brian Fazio, who was convicted of rape and molestation and sentenced to more than four decades in prison in January, made an offer to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office during a hearing in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Fazio, 41, would agree to plead guilty...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Ohio murder suspect arrested in Evans

A man wanted for a murder in Ohio was arrested in Evans on Thursday after a search by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. The 24-year-old suspect had an active warrant for murder out for him in Bedford, Ohio. When...
EVANS, GA
wqkt.com

Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser

A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
WADSWORTH, OH
cleveland19.com

More than 345 homicides recorded across Northeast Ohio in 2022 (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people across Northeast Ohio were victims of homicide in 2022, according to data compiled and reviewed by 19 Investigates. An analysis of law enforcement, medical examiner, and coroner records by our investigative team uncovered some staggering statistics. Red markers on the interactive map above...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy