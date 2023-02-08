Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tink Hence is your #3 prospect. Who is the #4 prospect?
There is going to be at least one voting result in this feature that will surprise me. While Masyn Winn was closer to being the #3 prospect than I expected, he still ended up at #2. Close behind him was Tink Hence and as it turns out, that was a good predictor that he would win the #3 spot and handily. Hence won with 56% of the vote with the next highest total getting 23%.
How much value does Adam Wainwright bring to the Cardinals pitching staff?
It was announced on October 26th that franchise icon Adam Wainwright would be returning to the Cardinals on a year deal worth $17,500,000. There was a lot of speculation that 2022 would be Waino’s final year, although he never closed the door and decided to come back for an 18th season. Bringing back Wainwright is a move that helps alleviate some of the questions about the Cardinals 2023 starting rotation, although it is fair to wonder whether or not the 3 time All Star will be a reliable piece for the Cardinals this upcoming season.
