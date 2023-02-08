There is going to be at least one voting result in this feature that will surprise me. While Masyn Winn was closer to being the #3 prospect than I expected, he still ended up at #2. Close behind him was Tink Hence and as it turns out, that was a good predictor that he would win the #3 spot and handily. Hence won with 56% of the vote with the next highest total getting 23%.

2 DAYS AGO