Things have turned around lately for Minnesota, and now the playoffs are in clear sight. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 24.7 points and 1.7 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.4 rebounds, also averaging 13.2 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game, but will now suit up for the Lakers. Jaden McDaniels has played a limited offensive role, averaging 11.3 points, but has been efficient, shooting 51.3 percent from the field. Mike Conley has enjoyed a solid season, and was the main return in the Russell three-team deal. Conley will not suit up for this one.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO