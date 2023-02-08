ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Comeback

Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons. Within... The post Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade

The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NOLA.com

Pelicans trade Devonte' Graham to Spurs, get veteran wing in return

The New Orleans Pelicans made a move before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson, a veteran wing, from the San Antonio Spurs. They sent back guard Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to the Spurs, sweeteners that allowed New Orleans to avoid paying Graham the $12.1 million he is owed in 2023-24 and the $12.7 million he is set to earn in 2024-25.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes

There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/10/2023

Over: 234.5 (-110) *Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*. Things have turned around lately for Minnesota, and now the playoffs are in clear sight. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 24.7 points and 1.7 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.4 rebounds, also averaging 13.2 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game, but will now suit up for the Lakers. Jaden McDaniels has played a limited offensive role, averaging 11.3 points, but has been efficient, shooting 51.3 percent from the field. Mike Conley has enjoyed a solid season, and was the main return in the Russell three-team deal. Conley will not suit up for this one.
MEMPHIS, TN

