Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons. Within... The post Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout
Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star
Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade
The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
Patrick Beverley Called Out Shams, Who Responded By Breaking News That He Was Traded
PatBev called out Shams and got traded.
Kevin Durant informed Nets that ‘he wanted to move on’ before he was traded to Suns: report
Thirteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for a package that include Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks.
TRADE: Pelicans And Spurs Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Moore: Suns gave up too much for Kevin Durant? Zzzzzzzzzz ...
We’ve heard that the Kevin Durant trade wasn’t worth it. That the Suns gave up too much by swapping out a slew of draft picks along with the Twins. That Durant is over the hill. And that Phoenix now has a depth problem that’s just asking for playoff disappointment.
NOLA.com
Pelicans trade Devonte' Graham to Spurs, get veteran wing in return
The New Orleans Pelicans made a move before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson, a veteran wing, from the San Antonio Spurs. They sent back guard Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to the Spurs, sweeteners that allowed New Orleans to avoid paying Graham the $12.1 million he is owed in 2023-24 and the $12.7 million he is set to earn in 2024-25.
Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes
There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
That time when Bruce Bowen delivered a flying-kick to Wally Szczerbiak's face
After a post-game review, the NBA reclassified Bruce Bowen's kick as a flagrant foul and slapped him with a $7,500 fine.
Mavs at Kings Preview: Will Luka Play and Join Kyrie?
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks achieved a wire-to-wire victory over the Sacramento Kings. In a back-to-back matchup, the Mavs look to finish the job by going 4-1 to end the tough five-game road trip. MVP candidate Luka Doncic possibly returns Saturday after missing four games.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/10/2023
Over: 234.5 (-110) *Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*. Things have turned around lately for Minnesota, and now the playoffs are in clear sight. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 24.7 points and 1.7 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.4 rebounds, also averaging 13.2 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game, but will now suit up for the Lakers. Jaden McDaniels has played a limited offensive role, averaging 11.3 points, but has been efficient, shooting 51.3 percent from the field. Mike Conley has enjoyed a solid season, and was the main return in the Russell three-team deal. Conley will not suit up for this one.
msn.com
NBA buyout market 2023: Russell Westbrook and 7 candidates who can crack a playoff rotation
The names on the NBA's buyout market are always bigger than their impact, and we tell ourselves every year this time will be different. Keep that in mind when a one-time MVP joins a contender in the near future. Goran Dragic and DeAndre Jordan were last season's biggest buyout names....
Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to convincing win over Timberwolves
Behind a balanced offensive effort, led by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 128-107 home victory over the
