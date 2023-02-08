LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Long Beach State is back on the road, facing CSU Bakersfield for just the second time in Bakersfield after last season's meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ in the first of two meetings between the teams in the final seven games of the regular season.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO