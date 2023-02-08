ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

longbeachstate.com

No. 2 Long Beach State Drops Four Set Decision to No. 4 UCLA

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — The No. 2 Long Beach State Men's Volleyball team took on No. 4 UCLA on Friday night in the Walter Pyramid in front of a sellout crowd but came up on the wrong end of competitive 3-1 [25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 23-25] setback. The...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Seeks A Start To New Winning Streak At CSU Bakersfield

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Long Beach State is back on the road, facing CSU Bakersfield for just the second time in Bakersfield after last season's meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ in the first of two meetings between the teams in the final seven games of the regular season.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

No. 2 Long Beach State Comes Up Short AT No. 4 UCLA

LOS ANGELES – Sotiris Siapanis led Long Beach State on the road at UCLA with 13 kills, but the Beach couldn't find an answer for UCLA's Ido David as the Bruins took down the Beach 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 in Pauley Pavilion. Long Beach State (6-1) started off the night...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Strong Debuts Help Lift Long Beach State To Split On Opening Day

TUCSON, Ariz. – Shannon Haddad returned to the circle in a complete game for Long Beach State, and the new bats gave the Beach a lift as LBSU held on to defeat Kansas in the first game of the year before falling to the hosts, No. 12 Arizona at the Arizona Candra Classic.
LONG BEACH, CA

