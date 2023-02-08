Read full article on original website
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
SLCC to open new Herriman campus in August
This story is sponsored by Salt Lake Community College. Students living in the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County will soon have a new option for attending college. In August 2023, Salt Lake Community College is opening a new campus in Herriman, making it easier than ever for nearby residents to access higher education.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Continues Breaking Down Barriers, Setting Program Records
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball has been on an impressive run since postseason of last year and that upward trajectory appears to have no stopping point yet. The Utes finished 2022 as runners up in the Pac-12 Tournament making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2011. 2023 is on pace to crush that.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC leaders deny offering money to hide homeless for All-star weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders are continuing to deny any involvement in a plan to keep homeless people off the streets for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Mayor Erin Mendenhall says the City did not offer to give homeless advocates extra money to keep people off the streets during the NBA All-Star Weekend.
kjzz.com
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
utahutes.com
No. 7 Utah picks up 92-69 win over Washington
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 7 Utah Utes' hot shooting leads them to a 92-69 win over the Washington Huskies Friday night. Utah advanced to 21-2 overall on the season and 11-2 in Pac-12 play. This ties the best record through 23 games in school history. Washington is now 13-10 on the season and 5-8 in the Pac-12.
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
Utah State hires University of Utah alum as defensive tackles coach
The Utah State Aggies hired Tevita Finau as the team’s new defensive tackles coach. Finau played collegiately at the University of Utah, before playing professionally for five years.
utahutes.com
Utah Women Down Denver 5-2
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis team returned to action at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center for a match against the Denver Pioneers. After securing the doubles point the women dominated singles for final score 5-2. "Gritty win against a good Denver team," said head coach Ric Morterra. "I was really proud of how the team competed today and I thought there were several highlights across the board. Samantha (Horwood) did a great job of making adjustments after the first set to ultimately set up the clinch. It was awesome to see Tattini executing at a high level again and Anastasia played a really clean match. The freshmen's impact continues to be felt and they are continuing to grow and improve. Townsend is getting closer to the level she expects of herself and today was a positive step in the right direction. I thought it was a great atmosphere out there and everyone had a hand in that. We are looking forward to getting preparations underway for Indiana."
Could Tiger’s golf course plans affect Utah’s current water shortage?
As sports fans around the world share the announcement of legendary golfer Tiger Woods' upcoming course design at Marcella Club near Park City, there are some Utahns who fear these new plans could worsen the state's ongoing drought concerns.
Is Utah, BYU or Utah State bringing back more in 2023?
ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his annual examination of returning production for all 133 FBS teams. Where do the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies rate?
utahutes.com
Utah takes down New Mexico 4-3
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's tennis team finished off the week with a match against the New Mexico Lobos. The squad secured the doubles point swiftly, and moved onto singles play where competition got intense for final score 4-3. During doubles play, the Utes started off strong. On court one, the No. 17-ranked duo consisting of Berk Bugarikj and Patrik Trhac downed Lobos Alex Maggs and Jan Pucalka 6-1. Shortly following, Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula took the upper hand against their competitors on court three, also finishing 6-1 and securing the doubles point for the Utes. On court two, Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin Busleiman led 5-2, but their match was unfinished.
890kdxu.com
Should Utah Fans Be Thrilled About These Schools Joining PAC 12?
Aren't the BIG 12 and BYU laughing at the PAC for adding SMU?. I don't say this in a snotty way but in a context way, with the exception of West Virginia, every single member of the Big 12, a year and a half ago, was rejected for membership by the PAC 12.
utahutes.com
Vøllo and McCabe Pick Up Wins for Utah on Friday as Utes Win CU Invitational
NEDERLAND, Colo. and MINTURN, Colo. – A busy Friday for the Utah Ski Team saw the Utes conclude one meet with a victory, while starting up another across Colorado. Another strong day of giant slalom capped off an incredible comeback for Utah to win the Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational, rallying from what was a 57-point deficit after the Nordic races. Utah ended the meet with 655 points, edging CU by just 12 points.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
upr.org
The LDS Church and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
kslnewsradio.com
New bill protects student-athlete’s right to wear religious clothing
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to making sure student-athletes can wear religious clothing, such as a hijab, while playing school sports after a new bill passed out of the committee unanimously. The bill, H.B. 163, addresses requirements for uniforms worn while participating in certain school...
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Hearth and Hill announces new executive chef
PARK CITY, Utah —Hearth and Hill announced the appointment of Eric Diaz as its new Executive Chef. Diaz comes to the Leave Room For Dessert Eateries restaurant group from award-winning country […]
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
tourcounsel.com
Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah
Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
