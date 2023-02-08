ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

SLCC to open new Herriman campus in August

This story is sponsored by Salt Lake Community College. Students living in the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County will soon have a new option for attending college. In August 2023, Salt Lake Community College is opening a new campus in Herriman, making it easier than ever for nearby residents to access higher education.
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLC leaders deny offering money to hide homeless for All-star weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders are continuing to deny any involvement in a plan to keep homeless people off the streets for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Mayor Erin Mendenhall says the City did not offer to give homeless advocates extra money to keep people off the streets during the NBA All-Star Weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

No. 7 Utah picks up 92-69 win over Washington

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 7 Utah Utes' hot shooting leads them to a 92-69 win over the Washington Huskies Friday night. Utah advanced to 21-2 overall on the season and 11-2 in Pac-12 play. This ties the best record through 23 games in school history. Washington is now 13-10 on the season and 5-8 in the Pac-12.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Herald

Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art

On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
PROVO, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Women Down Denver 5-2

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis team returned to action at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center for a match against the Denver Pioneers. After securing the doubles point the women dominated singles for final score 5-2. "Gritty win against a good Denver team," said head coach Ric Morterra. "I was really proud of how the team competed today and I thought there were several highlights across the board. Samantha (Horwood) did a great job of making adjustments after the first set to ultimately set up the clinch. It was awesome to see Tattini executing at a high level again and Anastasia played a really clean match. The freshmen's impact continues to be felt and they are continuing to grow and improve. Townsend is getting closer to the level she expects of herself and today was a positive step in the right direction. I thought it was a great atmosphere out there and everyone had a hand in that. We are looking forward to getting preparations underway for Indiana."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah takes down New Mexico 4-3

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's tennis team finished off the week with a match against the New Mexico Lobos. The squad secured the doubles point swiftly, and moved onto singles play where competition got intense for final score 4-3. During doubles play, the Utes started off strong. On court one, the No. 17-ranked duo consisting of Berk Bugarikj and Patrik Trhac downed Lobos Alex Maggs and Jan Pucalka 6-1. Shortly following, Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula took the upper hand against their competitors on court three, also finishing 6-1 and securing the doubles point for the Utes. On court two, Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin Busleiman led 5-2, but their match was unfinished.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Vøllo and McCabe Pick Up Wins for Utah on Friday as Utes Win CU Invitational

NEDERLAND, Colo. and MINTURN, Colo. – A busy Friday for the Utah Ski Team saw the Utes conclude one meet with a victory, while starting up another across Colorado. Another strong day of giant slalom capped off an incredible comeback for Utah to win the Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational, rallying from what was a 57-point deficit after the Nordic races. Utah ended the meet with 655 points, edging CU by just 12 points.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
RIDGECREST, CA
upr.org

The LDS Church and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines

How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
tourcounsel.com

Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah

Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy