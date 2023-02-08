Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
guthrienewspage.com
Councilman Don Channel resigns city council post
City of Guthrie announced Wednesday afternoon that Ward 3 Councilman Don Channel has submitted his resignation for both the balance of his current term and his next four-year term that would have started on Monday, May 1, 2023. In a resignation letter, Channel stated, “After a lot of consideration I...
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County Commissioner target of OSBI investigation; AG Office’s now reviewing case
A Logan County Commissioner is being investigated for possible embezzlement. The case reportedly has now been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office after the Logan County District Attorney’s Office recused from the case. “Very recently a criminal investigation conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI)...
Lawyer recommends district off hook for water break damages
On Thursday, Logan County homeowners met with water board members for the first time since dozens of water heaters in or near the same neighborhood burst or had valve-issues around the same time earlier this week.
Rural Oklahoma town small business owners claim outrageous spike in Summit Utility bills
Small businesses in the city of Canton claim they’ve been experiencing extremely high utility rates recently.
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
okcfox.com
Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
Journal Tribune
3 Blackwell residents charged with animal cruelty: "inhumane" conditions on Lincoln Ave
Three Blackwell residents accused of keeping dogs and cuts in inhumane living conditions have been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty, and one of the three suspects has yet to be apprehended by law enforcement. Craig Allen Bergman, Serrissa Marie Jessica Campbell and Melonie Ann Marie Bartlett have each...
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
Comments / 0