Enid, OK

guthrienewspage.com

Councilman Don Channel resigns city council post

City of Guthrie announced Wednesday afternoon that Ward 3 Councilman Don Channel has submitted his resignation for both the balance of his current term and his next four-year term that would have started on Monday, May 1, 2023. In a resignation letter, Channel stated, “After a lot of consideration I...
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
EDMOND, OK

