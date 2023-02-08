ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Former Fort Bragg soldier arrested in Texas on murder charge dating back to 2010 NC investigation

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BTvr_0kgnWEPe00

A former Fort Bragg soldier has been arrested in Texas and charged with killing a Fayetteville man back in 2010.

Joshua Aaron Richardson, 41, is now behind bars in Houston, Texas, awaiting extradition on first-degree murder charges. Investigators said while he was stationed at Fort Bragg he stabbed Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. multiple times inside a home on Rhew Street.

The murder took place on May 31, 2010, but no arrests were made until now.

Fayetteville Police Department said forensic evidence collected at the home in 2010 helped identify Richardson as the suspected killer.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Crime Tracker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
SANFORD, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
83K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy