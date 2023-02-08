ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Shorts Gives Out Final Grades for 2022 Season

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart took out the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game to win back-to-back national titles. Our buddies at SEC Shorts have given Georgia a new designation - and Alabama is concerned... SEC Shorts, the quick-form comedy team...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs to Welcome Texas, Oklahoma to SEC in 2024

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will welcome the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners into the SEC in 2024. That’s according to a report from SI’s Ross Dellenger, who reported late Thursday night that the two schools will make the SEC into a 16-team conference heading into the 2024 season. Texas, Oklahoma and the SEC confirmed the news Thursday night.
ATHENS, GA
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore

The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released

ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
ATHENS, GA
travel2next.com

12 Alabama National Parks

The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
ALABAMA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama

The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

