Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Related
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts Gives Out Final Grades for 2022 Season
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart took out the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game to win back-to-back national titles. Our buddies at SEC Shorts have given Georgia a new designation - and Alabama is concerned... SEC Shorts, the quick-form comedy team...
Doubleheader Split on Opening Day Leaves Alabama Softball with Mixed Emotions
The Crimson Tide opened the season with a loss for the first time since 2010, but bounced back with a victory over Georgia Southern.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Social media weighs in on how Texas, Oklahoma additions impact Georgia football
The times are a changing in the SEC, as Texas and Oklahoma will now be joining the SEC for the 2024 season. The two schools reached a settlement with the Big 12 on Thursday, paving the way for the long-time rivals to join the league a year earlier than initially anticipated.
Alabama vs Auburn: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
An SEC rivalry clash ensues as Alabama heads over to Auburn; will the Crimson Tide roll to another big win or can the Tigers get their season back on track?. TV schedule: Saturday, February 11, 12:00 pm ET. ESPN. Arena: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Alabama (21-3) seems to be...
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs to Welcome Texas, Oklahoma to SEC in 2024
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will welcome the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners into the SEC in 2024. That’s according to a report from SI’s Ross Dellenger, who reported late Thursday night that the two schools will make the SEC into a 16-team conference heading into the 2024 season. Texas, Oklahoma and the SEC confirmed the news Thursday night.
dawgnation.com
Jalon Walker is the most interesting player on Georgia football’s 2023 defense
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What makes Jalon Walker the most interesting player on 2023 Georgia football defense. The plan wasn’t for...
Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
dawgnation.com
Holy moly, Tyrique Stevenson finished strong at Miami, learned valuable lesson at Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. — Tyrique Stevenson found himself in tears watching Georgia play against TCU in the CFP Championship Game. “I cried when they won it, because I knew the work ethic that we put in with my brothers,” said Stevenson, one of the standout players at the Senior Bowl last week in Mobile, Ala.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore
The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
tdalabamamag.com
St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer
Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt reacts to Alabama coordinator hires, sends message to Crimson Tide fans
Joel Klatt took an opportunity to weigh in on the Alabama coordinator hires. The FOX Sports analyst said he was surprised about Tommy Rees because he figured Rees was “ultra committed” to Notre Dame. “But this is a great opportunity for Tommy Rees, a great opportunity,” Klatt said....
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama to host 5 NCAA championships in 2023, including March Madness
When: March 18-18 Where: Legacy Arena, 1898 9th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203. 16 of the country’s best beach volleyball teams will battle it out on Alabama’s beaches in just a couple months. The event is open to the public and one you don’t want to miss out on.
Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released
ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
travel2next.com
12 Alabama National Parks
The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
tourcounsel.com
The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama
The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
Comments / 0