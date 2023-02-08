In 2022, the global number of employees at Krannich Solar increased by 39 percent. The internationally active solar PV distributor now employs more than 1,000 people for the first time in its more than 25 years history of operation. In Germany, the number of employees grew to over 400, while the other 25 locations worldwide employ a total of almost 600 people. Most of the staff outside Germany are employed in the USA, where more than 100 employees work in the four branches. The branch with the largest number of employees at the same location is the Swiss office with over 80 employees.

