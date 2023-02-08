Read full article on original website
Krannich Solar Employs 1,000 People Worldwide
In 2022, the global number of employees at Krannich Solar increased by 39 percent. The internationally active solar PV distributor now employs more than 1,000 people for the first time in its more than 25 years history of operation. In Germany, the number of employees grew to over 400, while the other 25 locations worldwide employ a total of almost 600 people. Most of the staff outside Germany are employed in the USA, where more than 100 employees work in the four branches. The branch with the largest number of employees at the same location is the Swiss office with over 80 employees.
Merit Controls to unveil new utility solar control system
Merit Controls, a distributor of grid integration products, has launched its flagship PiQ41 grid integration product. The monitoring and controls platform manages utility-scale inverter-based generation resources and asset portfolios. The PiQ41 (pronounced “Peak 41”) platform is a four-quadrant, single-cycle phasor-based control system. Additionally, it offers an integrated solution for hybrid...
Sunrise brief: State of the Union celebrates investment in clean energy
Biden celebrates 100,000 jobs and near half-trillion dollar investment in clean energy More than $60 billion in private investments in clean energy have been announced since the landmark Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August. The Act includes $370 billion in climate and energy spending. People on the Move: Qcells,...
SnapNrack introduces solar mount that attaches to module before roof
Solar racking and mounting supplier SnapNrack announced an innovative new solar panel mount called TopSpeed, which is designed to be attached to the panel on the ground before being hoisted to the rooftop for installation. The new product is aimed at reducing installation times and limiting time spent on the...
SEPA survey shows utilities’ favored approaches to become carbon-free
More than 100 utilities across 41 states, serving over 50% of U.S. electric utility customers, responded to a Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) survey related to the group’s work toward a carbon-free electricity system. SEPA’s 1,000 members include 700 utilities. Utilities responding to the survey reported their status...
IRA spurs 101k clean energy jobs in first six months
In the 25 weeks since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, the U.S. clean energy market has added 101,036 new employees, according to a weekly report titled the “Clean Energy Boom” by Climate Power, a for-profit communications and media platform comprised of members of the Solar Energy Industries Association, the DC Green Bank, League of Conservation Voters, and various other agencies and personalities.
Sunrise brief: Nextracker announces IPO pricing
Nextracker announces IPO pricing Nextracker begins trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the ticker symbol NXT. SnapNrack introduces solar mount that attaches to modulee bfore roof The TopSpeed solar mount begins installation on the ground, limiting time spent on the roof. Nevados to supply all-terrain solar trackers...
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
Redwood secures $2 billion DOE loan to manufacture battery materials in U.S.
Redwood Materials received a conditional loan commitment of $2 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) for the construction and expansion of a battery materials campus in McCarran, Nevada. Redwood will manufacture anode and cathode materials, in part from recycled materials, which are used...
Duke Energy reports Q4 loss, pending job cuts
Duke Energy reported a $531 million loss in Q4 2022 as it wrote down the value of its commercial renewable energy business currently on the auction block. The utility also announced plans to cut $300 million in expenses in 2023, partly through layoffs out of its Charlotte, N.C. headquarters. During...
