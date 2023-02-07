Read full article on original website
Promise Students of the Month and other highlights from BSD Board Meeting
BAKER COUNTY – Baker School District Superintendent Erin Lair (EL) spoke with Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) after the school board’s recent meeting to share with us highlights from that meeting. (EMG) Thank you for joining me, Superintendent Lair. Let’s talk about some highlights from the school board meeting...
PSD board meets today
PENDLETON – The Pendleton School District Board of Directors meets at 6 p.m. today (Monday). The meeting is at the district office, 107 NW 10th Street. The board will hear a number of reports during the meeting including the monthly enrollment report. The February figures show an increase of 10 students as compared to January’s numbers, most of them at the elementary level. Enrollment is down 35 students when compared to last February.
Newly elected Harney County Judge introduces himself to Harney County
Harney County-Newly elected Harney County Judge Bill Hart introduced himself to the community. Bill spoke about his previous employment and why he decided to run for Harney County Judge. Bill spoke about his daily tasks as he just started working on the budget. Bill also informed the community about the...
