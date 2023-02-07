PENDLETON – The Pendleton School District Board of Directors meets at 6 p.m. today (Monday). The meeting is at the district office, 107 NW 10th Street. The board will hear a number of reports during the meeting including the monthly enrollment report. The February figures show an increase of 10 students as compared to January’s numbers, most of them at the elementary level. Enrollment is down 35 students when compared to last February.

