SAN RAMON — Dougherty Valley coach Mike Hansen tried to explain the unexplainable. His team found an ignitor switch when all seemed lost Thursday night in an epic high school basketball game. What followed was simply stunning. Trailing San Ramon Valley by 27 points in the third quarter, Dougherty Valley erupted at home behind prolific scorers Ryan Beasley and Connor…

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO