Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Man sentenced in shooting that left 4 dead in Pima County, including constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for lying to federal authorities about his role in a shooting that left four people dead including a Pima County constable. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana received a time-served sentence Wednesday. He also...
KOLD-TV
Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a little over two months, three Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees have been accused of serious crimes. On Jan. 6, Pima County Corrections Sgt. Jeremy Kreibich was pulled over on suspicion of DUI in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said it...
KOLD-TV
PLEA FOR HELP: Risk assessments not getting to Pima County judges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Victims of domestic violence do not always benefit from an important step in Pima County’s pretrial system. The risk assessment form is an important document that Initial Appearance judges receive in domestic violence cases, but 13 News has discovered judges have not been getting all of them, which could leave the public’s safety at risk.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for suspect who hit pedestrian, fled scene
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for the suspect who hit a man and fled the scene in Tucson early Thursday, Feb. 9. Following the pedestrian accident, a Tucson police officer was seriously hurt when he was hit by a possible DUI driver. The Tucson Police Department said...
KOLD-TV
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime. The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Perko has been accused...
TPD officer hit by car, badly hurt
A driver hit a TPD officer as he worked another case early Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon Tucson Police reported the officer in stable condition with the driver charged with DUI.
TPD officer hit by car highlights traffic stop danger
Tucson Police say early Thursday, at Stone and Glenn, police cars parked with emergency lights on were not enough to stop a suspected DUI driver from plowing into an earlier
KOLD-TV
Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV. CBP said the man, who has not...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
PCSD: Corrections sergeant charged during department fraud investigation
An employee from the Pima County Sheriff's Department was booked for fraud schemes, according to PCSD.
Police: Suspected DUI driver rams police vehicle
A Tucson police car-involved wreck at Stone and Glenn Thursday shut down the intersection. KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson police for information on the wreck.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Tucson Man Sentenced for Making False Statement to Federal Agents During Investigation into Mass Shooting
Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation into a mass shooting in Tucson. As a result of Quintana’s felony conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.
KOLD-TV
Family, friends remember fallen DEA agent Michael Garbo
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Family and friends gathered at the Amtrack station in Tucson Friday to remember DEA special agent Michael Garbo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Friday would have been Michael’s 53rd birthday, and his wife Vida and daughter Alexis used the occasion...
Police looking for driver involved in in serious hit-and-run
The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash near Stone Avenue involving an unresponsive man. The incident occurred on Feb. 9 around 1:30 a.m. at north of
KOLD-TV
ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar jumped at the chance to take on the role. After decades with the department, he felt he could hit the ground running. But he knows he’s hit the point where the rubber meets the road. Kasmar said he knows...
Unhoused Veteran wants to break stigma surrounding homelessness
"Not all of us are, you know, strung out," he said when asked about one of the misconceptions surrounding homelessness.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health
The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a Tucson-area store. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect has hit the sunglass store at La Encantada Mall Shopping Center at least four times in the last six months.
KOLD-TV
Christopher Clements to remain in Pima County for murder trial, which starts Thursday with jury selection
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 was in a Pima County courtroom on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for a pre-trial hearing. Christopher Clements, who was sentenced last year to life in prison for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old...
