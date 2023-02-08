Read full article on original website
Related
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Little Mahanoy Creek restoration discussed in Frackville
FRACKVILLE – About two dozen Frackville residents heard a presentation regarding the restoration of the Little Mahanoy Creek Thursday night. Wayne Lehman, County Natural Resource Specialist for the Schuylkill Conservation District, and Aaron Clauser, of Clauser Environmental, New Smithville, presented their plan to restore the creek and improve its water quality.
pahomepage.com
Riverside grad ending run as Eagles cheerleader
Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Improving heart patient health through TAVR. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE...
3 Luzerne County schools get state School Safety Grant money
Three Luzerne County Schools were among the recipients of state School Safety Grants announced Friday by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
skooknews.com
Serina Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Judge
On Friday, Andrew “AJ” Serina, Esq. announced his candidacy for a full six-year term as Magisterial District Judge in Schuylkill County’s Magisterial District 21-3-03. Serina, 50, has been serving as Magisterial District Judge in that district since July 2022, when he was appointed by then-Governor Tom Wolf to replace the retired James R. Ferrier.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough police seeking missing juvenile
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Mahanoy’s first church preparing to close
MAHANOY CITY – Mahanoy City’s first house of worship, older than the borough itself, appears ready to close. On Feb. 5, the First Presbyterian Church’s session, the board which operates the church, voted to begin the closure process, according to the church’s Facebook page. Gary J....
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters
When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
Fire damages apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
Guilty verdict in deadly Schuylkill County shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County. Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City. Another man was also hurt. A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges. He is set to...
Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tough conversations in a Luzerne County School District Thursday night involving a budget hole and possible teacher layoffs. School officials say it could lead to the layoffs of more than two dozen teachers in the future. The Crestwood School District is currently facing a $2.7 million deficit as it […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Cooney identified as victim of Lost Creek #2 accident
LOST CREEK #2 – The victim of Monday night’s accident in this West Mahanoy Township village has been identified. Patrick Cooney, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle he was working on fell atop him when a jack malfunctioned. Firefighters from William Penn, Altamont, and...
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Incident near Shenandoah
The Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was called to an incident early Monday evening in West Mahanoy Township. Just after 6:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel from West Mahanoy Township and Mahanoy City were called to 121 Raven Run Road in Lost Creek for an incident involving a male trapped underneath a vehicle in a garage.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Mahanoy Township zoners approve convenience store for former Grutza service station
MAHANOY CITY – A Lehigh Valley man’s plan to turn the former Grutza service station into a convenience store received zoning approval Wednesday night. Ketanbhai Patel, owner of Mahanoy City Patel Property, LLC, appeared before the Mahanoy Township Zoning Board to request a variance to convert the service station at 900 West Centre Street into a convenience store.
BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers
Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
Car drives up a median in Scranton crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway. At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Street at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median […]
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
Comments / 0