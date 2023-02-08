Read full article on original website
pnwag.net
Schmick: Farmers Should Not Pay Cap-And-Trade Fees
A Washington state lawmaker has introduced legislation to provide fuel rebates to farmers impacted by new climate policies. When Governor Jay Inslee’s cap-and-trade bill passed two years ago, it contained an exemption for fuel used to produce and transport farm goods. However, several farmers and those that transport food say they’ve been paying the additional fee since it was implemented January 1st. Colfax Republican Representative Joe Schmick said when the new law went into effect, the state Department of Ecology not only broke a promise to farmers but ignored the exemption.
KUOW
Washington bill could allow Department of Natural Resources to sell carbon credits
In the eyes of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, one big thing is missing from the state’s climate policies. Recent laws don’t allow the state agency to sell carbon credits, an act officials said would help slow climate change and generate millions of dollars for public schools, counties and fire departments.
KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
610KONA
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank
A Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold by one store which took their bonus money for the sale and decided to give it to a good cause.
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Washington State Will Wow You
What's The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found In Washington State?. In the late 1800s, gold prospectors flocked to the state of Washington in search of their fortunes and yes massive gold nuggets have been found in Washington State before. The Largest Unrecorded Gold Nugget Would Be Worth $41,000 Today In...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024
(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs impacting Washington workers
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday. The tech company is eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue. In January, the company said nearly 900 Washington workers would be laid off, however, the most recent cuts bring...
The WA cranberry farmer trying to turn the tides of Washaway Beach
David Cottrell stood on what used to be a 14-foot-high cliff at the crumbled end of Blue Pacific Drive. Just a few years ago, this was the fastest-eroding shoreline on the U.S. Pacific Coast; locals here in North Cove, Wash., dubbed it “Washaway Beach.” But as Cottrell walked toward the water on a sunny November morning, he stepped not off a cliff but onto soft, dry sand. Thigh-high dune grasses sprawled in all directions. The low tide lapped at a flock of sandpipers a few hundred feet away.
'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill in state Senate that would compel Washingtonians to vote advances out of committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – High school civics teachers tell their students a lot about the “civic duty” of voting, but a group of Washington state lawmakers hope to take the concept of duty to another level. Senate Bill 5209 would compel eligible Washingtonians to vote unless they obtain...
Proposed bill would limit overtime pay for farmworkers in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard public testimony Thursday over a bill that would allow employers to choose up to 12 weeks each year when farm workers could work up to 50 hours without getting paid overtime wages. The proposed legislation comes weeks after SB 5172, passed in...
PLANetizen
Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings
A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan
The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
KXRO.com
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
OLYMPIA– State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the...
wbrc.com
Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are having trouble getting some of your prescriptions filled, you are not alone. Several medications have been in short supply over the last few weeks. Johnny Brooklere, Owner of Brooklere Pharmacy, said his staff has had trouble getting 21 medications into the pharmacy and...
q13fox.com
Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
