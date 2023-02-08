ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
pnwag.net

Schmick: Farmers Should Not Pay Cap-And-Trade Fees

A Washington state lawmaker has introduced legislation to provide fuel rebates to farmers impacted by new climate policies. When Governor Jay Inslee’s cap-and-trade bill passed two years ago, it contained an exemption for fuel used to produce and transport farm goods. However, several farmers and those that transport food say they’ve been paying the additional fee since it was implemented January 1st. Colfax Republican Representative Joe Schmick said when the new law went into effect, the state Department of Ecology not only broke a promise to farmers but ignored the exemption.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024

(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

The WA cranberry farmer trying to turn the tides of Washaway Beach

David Cottrell stood on what used to be a 14-foot-high cliff at the crumbled end of Blue Pacific Drive. Just a few years ago, this was the fastest-eroding shoreline on the U.S. Pacific Coast; locals here in North Cove, Wash., dubbed it “Washaway Beach.” But as Cottrell walked toward the water on a sunny November morning, he stepped not off a cliff but onto soft, dry sand. Thigh-high dune grasses sprawled in all directions. The low tide lapped at a flock of sandpipers a few hundred feet away.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market

(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
WASHINGTON STATE
PLANetizen

Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings

A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan

The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes

Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy