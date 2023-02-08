Read full article on original website
610KONA
Schmick: Farmers Should Not Pay Cap-And-Trade Fees
A Washington state lawmaker has introduced legislation to provide fuel rebates to farmers impacted by new climate policies. When Governor Jay Inslee’s cap-and-trade bill passed two years ago, it contained an exemption for fuel used to produce and transport farm goods. However, several farmers and those that transport food say they’ve been paying the additional fee since it was implemented January 1st. Colfax Republican Representative Joe Schmick said when the new law went into effect, the state Department of Ecology not only broke a promise to farmers but ignored the exemption.
KUOW
Washington bill could allow Department of Natural Resources to sell carbon credits
In the eyes of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, one big thing is missing from the state’s climate policies. Recent laws don’t allow the state agency to sell carbon credits, an act officials said would help slow climate change and generate millions of dollars for public schools, counties and fire departments.
salish-current.org
Retail — and illicit — cannabis markets endure; medical in ‘dire straits’
Cannabisillicit marketlegal retailmedical marijuana. When the first retail cannabis shops opened in the summer of 2014, legal demand exceeded legal supply. At the same time, more expensive prices in licensed stores discouraged some consumers from switching from their familiar but unlicensed dealers. Today, nine years after retail sales of recreational...
Mount Vernon seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A tax on meals for senior citizens is on the table in Olympia right now. The tax treats retirement home kitchens like restaurants -- a move that could cost seniors hundreds of dollars every year -- and possibly have even starker consequences. Mealtime at Mount...
kpq.com
WA Capital Budget Writers Facing Unique Challenges
Lawmakers in Olympia have already been putting in long hours as they work to create the state's capital budget for the next biennium. Twelfth District Rep. Mike Steele (R) of Chelan says the process for drafting the capital budget is different than Washington's other budgets due to its less-partisan committee.
kpq.com
Rep Goehner Wants To Rein In Home Building Regulations
State Representative Keith Goehner of Dryden is the new House Republican appointee to the State Building Code Council. The council establishes the minimum building, mechanical, fire, plumbing and energy code requirements in the stare. Goehner would like to rein in regulation. He thinks the council has gone beyond its intended...
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank
A Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold by one store which took their bonus money for the sale and decided to give it to a good cause.
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Washington State Will Wow You
What's The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found In Washington State?. In the late 1800s, gold prospectors flocked to the state of Washington in search of their fortunes and yes massive gold nuggets have been found in Washington State before. The Largest Unrecorded Gold Nugget Would Be Worth $41,000 Today In...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Washington lawmakers consider recycling overhaul legislation
Last month, lawmakers in Washington introduced a bill to modernize the state’s recycling infrastructure. The bill, called the Washington Recycling and Packaging act, introduces requirements for packaging and bottle collection that the authors, State Rep. Liz Berry and State Sen. Christine Rolfes, say they hope will boost recycling rates.
spokanepublicradio.org
Northwest lawmakers, courts weigh new rules on gun sales
In Washington, Senate Bill 5232 would require gun buyers to pass a background check and wait 10 days before they access a newly purchased firearm. It would also require proof that they've gone through a state-certified safety training within the past five years. A state Senate committee hearing Thursday stirred...
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs impacting Washington workers
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday. The tech company is eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue. In January, the company said nearly 900 Washington workers would be laid off, however, the most recent cuts bring...
KUOW
WA will need more clean energy from other states by 2050
Washington state aspires to be a leader in clean energy, but its wind, solar and other renewable energy sources can only produce so much. Meanwhile, the state Department of Commerce recently told lawmakers our power needs will nearly double by 2050. So, the state may have to rely on energy from our neighbors.
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
Legislation Would Give Local Washington Govts More Control Over Gray Wolf Management
OLYMPIA, WA - A measure that would provide more flexibility for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to collaborate with local governments in managing gray wolves was the topic of a hearing this morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. According to data, of the 33 active wolf packs in Washington State, 22 of them reside in northeast Washington or approximately 67% of the total pack population.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024
(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns Not To Miss In Southwest Washington State
In Southwest Washington, visitors will find the undeveloped Willapa Bay with miles of pristine waterfront with nary a house in sight. The bay flows into the Pacific Ocean and a relatively unknown area of Washington known as the Cranberry Coast. In between are charming small towns that are just now being discovered as destinations for travel.
bendsource.com
Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?
TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
