KREM
No, a Washington bill would not put people in jail for failing to vote
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill to make voting mandatory in the state. If you’re registered to vote, you’d be required to return your ballot. Claims have been made about penalties for people who decide not to vote, including this Tweet from the Washington State GOP, but we can VERIFY those claims are not true.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024
(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
kpq.com
Rep Goehner Wants To Rein In Home Building Regulations
State Representative Keith Goehner of Dryden is the new House Republican appointee to the State Building Code Council. The council establishes the minimum building, mechanical, fire, plumbing and energy code requirements in the stare. Goehner would like to rein in regulation. He thinks the council has gone beyond its intended...
KUOW
Washington bill could allow Department of Natural Resources to sell carbon credits
In the eyes of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, one big thing is missing from the state’s climate policies. Recent laws don’t allow the state agency to sell carbon credits, an act officials said would help slow climate change and generate millions of dollars for public schools, counties and fire departments.
610KONA
WA Capital Budget Writers Facing Unique Challenges
Lawmakers in Olympia have already been putting in long hours as they work to create the state's capital budget for the next biennium. Twelfth District Rep. Mike Steele (R) of Chelan says the process for drafting the capital budget is different than Washington's other budgets due to its less-partisan committee.
610KONA
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
Lawmakers consider bill to stop employers ‘unjustly’ searching vehicles
Factory workers are telling state lawmakers that their vehicles are being ‘unjustly’ searched by their employers and are asking for a new bill to prevent this. Under Washington state law, employees have some privacy protections, but the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) said there are no statutes or rules regarding workplace searches, including an employee’s vehicle parked on an employer’s property.
Should a WA law require you to vote? It’s a shame the idea is being considered | Opinion
Just like jury duty, some WA lawmakers want voting to be legally required. | Editorial
Chronicle
State Republican Party Calls for End of State Vaccine Mandate
The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) released a statement on Wednesday calling for Gov. Jay Inslee to end a statewide COVID-19 vaccination requirement for state employees. “If Seattle and King County can end their mandates because of updated health guidance, the only thing stopping Governor Inslee from doing so is...
KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
'Some equity here': Bill would pay Fish and Wildlife Commission members
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill in the Washington Legislature with the aim of economically diversifying the makeup of the Fish and Wildlife Commission. “Right now, the Fish and Wildlife Commission is pretty much a fulltime job,” said Kretz in a statement. “The 'volunteer' aspect of the job is in name only. What ends up happening is that the only people who can afford to spend that kind of time and energy in a non-paid capacity are either...
KING-5
Washington state Senate passes bill to repeal advisory votes
The legislation moves onto the House. If approved, it would also require legislative staff to work with state officials to create a primer on state finances.
610KONA
Schmick: Farmers Should Not Pay Cap-And-Trade Fees
A Washington state lawmaker has introduced legislation to provide fuel rebates to farmers impacted by new climate policies. When Governor Jay Inslee’s cap-and-trade bill passed two years ago, it contained an exemption for fuel used to produce and transport farm goods. However, several farmers and those that transport food say they’ve been paying the additional fee since it was implemented January 1st. Colfax Republican Representative Joe Schmick said when the new law went into effect, the state Department of Ecology not only broke a promise to farmers but ignored the exemption.
KXLY
WA Bill would raise taxes on more potent cannabis
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Marijuana in Washington is already taxed 37%, and Spokane has an additional 9% tax. Washington lawmakers are now looking to make that even higher, depending on how strong the marijuana is.
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill in state Senate that would compel Washingtonians to vote advances out of committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – High school civics teachers tell their students a lot about the “civic duty” of voting, but a group of Washington state lawmakers hope to take the concept of duty to another level. Senate Bill 5209 would compel eligible Washingtonians to vote unless they obtain...
Legislation Would Give Local Washington Govts More Control Over Gray Wolf Management
OLYMPIA, WA - A measure that would provide more flexibility for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to collaborate with local governments in managing gray wolves was the topic of a hearing this morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. According to data, of the 33 active wolf packs in Washington State, 22 of them reside in northeast Washington or approximately 67% of the total pack population.
610KONA
State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan
The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
Chronicle
Proposal in Washington Legislature Would Expand Running Start to Sophomores
The Running Start program, which allows high school juniors and seniors to earn college level credits, will expand to include sophomores, if a proposal in the state Legislature is approved. “It’s a heavy lift when you’re a junior and senior to try to accomplish your two-year degree in those two...
610KONA
Bill That Would ‘Force’ WA Residents to Vote Advances in Senate
Perhaps one of the most shocking pieces of legislation to ever be introduced in WA state continues to move through the legislature. Senate Bill 5209 would require all WA residents of legal voting age to cast a ballot in all major elections (primary and general) in the state. According to information from GOP Senate Communications Coordinator Tracy Ellis on Wednesday, February 8th:
