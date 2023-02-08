Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Syosset High School Teacher Dan Wohl Big Winner on “Jeopardy,” Voted "Most Likely to Win" by Students
Syosset High School social studies teacher Dan Wohl was the big winner in his "Jeopardy!" debut this past Wednesday, February 8, taking home $26,799 and returning the following night as the defending champion. However, Wohl's students had apparently predicted his success on the popular television quiz show when he first...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
longisland.com
New Dumpling Soup Spot, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Opening in Westbury
The Michelin-recommended New York City restaurant is opening on Long Island. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is opening another location in Westbury soon at Samanea New York Mall previously called The Mall at the Source. The restaurant will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at the mall. Well-known for its xiao long...
tourcounsel.com
Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York
Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
infomeddnews.com
Northwell Opens $1.5M Multidisciplinary Practice in Smithtown, New York
Northwell Health today announced the opening of a $1.5 million, 4,000-square-foot multidisciplinary practice at 222 Middle Country Road in Smithtown. The Northwell Health Physician Partners office, part of an existing office building, will provide both primary care services as well as several other specialties. The third-floor office will house three...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hochul gives OK for upgrade to Belmont Park
The New York Racing Association has corralled Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for the Belmont Park redevelopment plan — which would completely modernize the 118-year-old horse racing facility in Elmont. The NYRA has proposed demolishing Belmont Park, on Hempstead Turnpike, rebuilding it from scratch and transforming the racetrack into...
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
therealdeal.com
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs
The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
Recent Sales of $1 Million+ Homes in Huntington
Home prices may have cooled but numerous homes in Huntington sold for $1 million or more in recent months. The most recent one, for $1.849 million, occurred Jan. 9 for a home at 21 Thorman Lane. Most of the listed properties spent less than two Read More ...
NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student
NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jericho ice cream stand opens for the season
The Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream stand had its opening day on Friday.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Help Wanted: Young urban farmers for $1,800 per month, no experience necessary
Green City Force event at Bayview Houses Farm in Brooklyn, Sept. 23, 2016. Young adults living in NYC public housing can apply now for Green City Force, a six-month training program for green economy jobs. [ more › ]
L.I. offers safe spots to meet for social media sales
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- There's no disputing that bargains can be found online, where private individuals offer items at great prices, but the deals can also be dangerous.Hailey Hanyo, 19, is a Suffolk community college student who searches for bargains online."I can't afford to buy a new car. I'm buying used. I'm buying off of places like Facebook Marketplace," she said.She is wary of meeting up with strangers for the eventual handoff. Her mind and others are on NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, who was shot this weekend while meeting someone to buy a car. Fayaz later died from his injuries.READ MORE: NYPD...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Carmans River Fish Ladder Project Now Complete
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the completion of the Carmans River Fish Ladder Project, the only remaining barrier to fish passage along the Carmans River. The project at Lily Lake Dam will now allow migratory fish to move safely and effectively across the stream barrier while protecting existing...
queensjewishlink.com
Adira Koffsky Mourned By West Hempstead Neighbors
There are more than a thousand Jewish families in West Hempstead, and among those known in all its shuls are Ann & Mark Koffsky and their three children. This past week, they offered comfort and mourned together with them following the tragic death of their daughter Adira, 18, in Jerusalem last Wednesday. She was killed when a 76-year-old driver lost control of her car, which then rolled towards Koffsky, killing her, a passenger in the car, and injuring the driver.
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge.
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
talkofthesound.com
Financial Advisor Who Defrauded New Rochelle Women Sentenced To 42 Months In Prison
WHITE PLAINS, NY (February 9, 2023) — Adam Belardino, 36, of New York, New York, the former chief executive officer of the Maddox Group, was sentenced today in White Plains federal court to 42 months in prison for fraud in connection with separate schemes to defraud clients and to fail to pay over contributions made by Maddox Group employees to the Maddox Group 401(k) plan.
