Vulnerability Management Trends in 2023 that Enterprises Should Be Aware of
Organizations can benefit from insight into these trends as they navigate the paths of creating a vulnerability management program and select a partner to go on the journey with them. Chaos, silos, and reactionary confusion are three constant and highly visible characteristics that constrain the state of vulnerability management today....
Top Four Security Risks of Cloud Infrastructure
The rate at which malware functions can be exploited has let hackers roll out security patches quickly and use a similar kind of swiftness to cause security risks leaving no loopholes to be fixed. The increased usage of cloud computing by enterprises has influenced digital transformation, which has broadened the...
Top Vulnerability Management Trends Shaping the Cybersecurity in 2023
With rampant cyberattacks over the last few months, threat actors exploit vulnerable systems to procure access to critical business data. Hence, organizations need to strategize robust remediation methods to secure the IT infrastructure. Encrypted or corrupted backup data cannot recover actively. Therefore, organizations are under immense pressure to implement robust...
GM Sectec & A2Secure Partners To Improve Digital Security For Businesses In Europe
GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, and A2Secure, experts in digital security and managed cybersecurity, have announced a strategic alliance to jointly across the European continent with their cybersecurity and governance solutions that prevent and manage information security-related risks. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing geopolitical...
SentryBay Introduces Armored Client for AVD & W365 to Protect Endpoint Vulnerabilities
SentryBay, the UK-based cybersecurity software company has today announced that it has added to its family of Armored Client products with a solution specifically designed to address the client-side security gaps of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 – while harnessing the strengths of Intune. Users of endpoint...
City Law firm Harbottle & Lewis LLP boosts cyber capabilities with Absolute Software
London law firm Harbottle & Lewis LLP, a leading city firm has boosted its cyber security capabilities to support remote working. Absolute Software™, the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, in partnership with Appurity, has enabled UK-based law firm Harbottle & Lewis LLP to optimise and secure their work-from-anywhere experience with Absolute Secure Access.
Vulnerabilities in Siemens’ License Manager Make ICS Hacking Possible
According to industrial cybersecurity company Otorio, the Siemens Automation License Manager has two critical flaws that could be combined to compromise industrial control systems (ICS). The first batch of Siemens’ Patch Tuesday updates for 2023 were made available on January 10 and addressed a total of 20 vulnerabilities affecting the...
Identity Decisioning Platform Alloy Introduces In The UK
US fintech Alloy has launched in the UK, strengthening its presence in EMEA with key senior hires and office space in London. Alloy’s Identity Decisioning Platform helps banks and fintech companies to make smarter and faster decisions about the risk profile of each customer, and keep them safe from financial crime. The platform connects to more than 170 data sources, enabling financial institutions to automate customer approval and account opening, and monitor transactions in real time. Over 350 companies around the world trust Alloy to help them simplify processes and respond rapidly to new risks.
Congressman James Langevin Enters Paladin Capital Group’s Strategic Advisory Board
Paladin Capital Group, a cyber and advanced technologies investor, today announced the addition of Fmr. Congressman James R. Langevin to its Strategic Advisory Group. Langevin, who represented Rhode Island’s second congressional district for 11 terms and co-founded the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, will advise Paladin on the cyber and national security landscape.
VulnCheck Secures 3.2 Million Dollar Seed Round for Threat Intel
VulnCheck, a Massachusetts-based start up with ambitious plans in the vulnerability intelligence industry, has secured USD 3.2 million in seed funding from a number of notable investors. In-Q-Tel, Lux Capital, and Aviso Ventures all had equity stakes in the early-stage financing round, which was headed by Sorensen Ventures. The Lexington,...
