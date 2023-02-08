Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Vulnerability Management Trends in 2023 that Enterprises Should Be Aware of
Organizations can benefit from insight into these trends as they navigate the paths of creating a vulnerability management program and select a partner to go on the journey with them. Chaos, silos, and reactionary confusion are three constant and highly visible characteristics that constrain the state of vulnerability management today....
itsecuritywire.com
Chrome 110 Discloses and Addresses 15 Security Flaws
This week, Google revealed that the first stable version of Chrome 110 includes 15 security updates, including 10 that fix flaws discovered by outside researchers. Three of the externally reported bugs have been given a “high severity” rating. There is a type of confusion bug in the V8 engine, a full-screen implementation problem, and a WebRTC out-of-bounds read vulnerability, among others. The first security flaw, identified as CVE-2023-0696, is described as a heap corruption that can be remotely exploited using a specially constructed HTML page.
Comments / 0