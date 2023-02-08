Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Famous food chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersKing, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Winston-Salem's Antwan Hughes Jr. puts Parkland track on the map
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What distinguishes a good athlete from a great one? If Antwan Hughes Jr. is any example, it's confidence. On a sunny day at Parkland High School's track, Hughes Jr.'s spirit and talent shined bright. The Mustangs' junior sprinter explained that track and field runs in his family, and the evidence wasn't too hard to spot. His dad, Antwan Hughes Sr., is the head coach at Parkland.
WXII 12
Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
Calvary Day requests Region 3-AAA tournament games moved up “for safety reasons”
SAVANNAH, Ga. – (WSAV) – Calvary Day School requested the start times for Region 3-AAA tournament games on Friday and Saturday moved up “for safety reasons,” according to an email obtained by WSAV Sports. The email sent out by region secretary Nichols St. Louis, St. Vincent’s Director of Athletics, stated there were three requests. The […]
tourcounsel.com
Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Alamance County school system takes unique approach to student feedback
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington School System is taking a new approach to getting feedback from its students. On Wednesday, school leaders hosted a discussion with a panel of 16 senior students from across the seven high schools in the district. The aim of the discussion was to give students an opportunity to […]
City of Winston-Salem implements new Behavioral Evaluation and Response Team
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is looking for more ways to curb violence and better serve the community. Wednesday, Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Junior addressed mental health in a community forum. The city is also upping mental health resources by implementing a mental health first responder...
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
alamancenews.com
Mebane man writes 2nd book, this one about fictional small town of Maybin
Retired Mebane bank CEO Rick Smith has started a new chapter in life with the publication of his first novel (and second book), Crumbs from Heaven. Smith retired from Mebane’s First Savings and Loan in December 2020, after 30 years at the helm of the family-owned company, where he had succeeded his father, Linwood Neal Smith, as president and CEO. Keeping the family tradition intact, Smith’s niece, Amy E. Cannady, has served as CEO of Mebane’s First since January 2021.
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands 2024 linebacker Whittman Whaley
Continuing their hot start on the recruiting trail, Wake Forest garnered another commitment as Gatlinburg(Tn.) Gattlinburg-Pittman High linebacker Whittman Whaley announced his commitment to the Deacs. Whaley was a standout athlete on both sides of the ball his junior year. As a linebacker, he notched 77 tackles, 11 tackles, and...
WXII 12
German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
thestokesnews.com
Chick-fil-A announces new King restaurant, opening Feb. 9
Honors 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. The American Legion was chosen by Chick-fil-A as local heroes and received meals for a year at the new restaurant in King. On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A recognized the King Fire Department with meals for a year. A new Chick-fil-A restaurant...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
caswellmessenger.com
N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony
What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
rhinotimes.com
Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle
Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
Supplements & Vitamins: The ones to stay away from & the ones showing positive health benefits
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health. Are you one of them? Do they really work, or are they a waste of money, and even dangerous?. According to a survey by Consumer Reports, 60 percent of adults in...
rhinotimes.com
Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City
Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
Social Media for Good: How a Greensboro woman found her biological family through Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are millions of Facebook status updates every day and while what you post may live on there forever, it can easily be drowned out by the multitude of voices. Chaneldra Goode knows that all too well, "I've been sharing it for years ever since I...
WXII 12
"I've been losing sleep over it": Greensboro woman launches GoFundMe to benefit victims of earthquake in Turkey
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Greensboro woman is helping victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. She's part of the Turkish community herself and has launched a GoFundMe to be able to get necessities to those suffering in the areas hardest hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. "It's...
Comments / 0