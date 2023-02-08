Today’s Savannah Guthrie reports into morning show from DC studio after starring on another news program last night

THE Today Show host Savannah Guthrie has reported into the morning show from a Washington, DC studio.

She left the New York studio early on Tuesday to head to the State of the Union Address.

Savannah Guthrie reported remotely from a studio in Washington DC after leaving the New York Studio on Tuesday Credit: NBC

She reported on the State of The Union with Lester Holt Credit: NBC News

The Today show looked a little bit different on Wednesday, as there was a split screen between Savannah and Hoda Kotb.

Hoda reported from the Today studio in New York City while Savannah was in DC, still fired up from the SOTU.

On Tuesday, Savannah left abruptly in the middle of the program to catch her flight for the event.

But, Hoda wasn't left alone in the studio for too long as she was joined by Craig Melvin about 30 minutes into the program.

A third host did not join the pair in the studio on Wednesday.

It is not clear when Savannah will return to the New York studio.

Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker joined the hosts later in the show for the weather, the pop culture segment, and outside on the plaza.

WHERE'D SHE GO?

Savannah ditched the news desk on Tuesday about halfway through the morning show.

But, the hosts didn't let her absence go unnoticed, as they let viewers know where she went.

Savannah, 51, and Hoda, 58, started the show off behind the desk, reporting on the morning's news.

Craig, 43, joined them about 15 minutes earlier than he normally does.

Less than an hour into the show, Savannah disappeared from the desk leaving just Craig and Hoda.

Following a commercial break Hoda explained her co-host's absence.

"Welcome back everybody. Savannah had to leave a little early. She's got Washington's State of the Union. She'll be covering that for Craig," she shared.

Craig and Hoda moved on to talk about the Super Bowl and Rihanna's half-time performance.

Fan-favorite Sheinelle Jones joined the two hosts as Hoda brought up Savannah again.

"Sheinelle Jones joins us at the table. Savannah is heading to the airport. She is going to Washington, DC for tonight's State of the Union Address," Hoda revealed.

"Busy day," Sheinelle said.

Sheinelle and Craig had double duty on Tuesday, as they also hosted the third hour of Today.

SWITCHING UP

Savannah added to her ever-growing repertoire as she helped cover President Biden’s State of the Union address.

To mark the occasion, Savannah ensured that she had a fresh new look for viewers as she shared on Instagram her hair transformation.

The broadcaster went on NBC News alongside Lester Holt to give special coverage of the address.

On Tuesday, the President gave his second State of the Union address in which he mentioned gun reform, abortion rights, climate change and the fentanyl crisis.

Savannah got her hair cut the day before Biden’s address which saw the host go for a “chop” as she had her usually longer style cut short between her chin and shoulders.

On her Instagram Stories, the former attorney teased followers with a photograph of the ends of her hair lying on the floor.

The shorter bob style was achieved with the help of her hairstylist, Kelly O’Neill, who she thanked in a picture of the pair following the hair transformation.

The screen was split to show both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in different states Credit: NBC

The host continued to discuss the SOTU address on air Credit: NBC