WWE’s Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler improving after stroke, thanks fans
Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler continues to improve after suffering a stroke on Monday in Florida. >> Read more trending news Lawler, 73, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, is recovering at a hospital in Fort Myers, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. Lawler owns a condominium in the Fort Myers area. Lawler was hospitalized following a medical episode in Florida, according to Wrestling News. Photographs on Lawler’s Twitter account showed him in a hospital bed, visited by longtime WWE wrestling manager Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart.
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but both Dutch Mantell and Jim Ross said his condition had improved. Lawler’s official Twitter account has now updated fans on his status, noting that he is recovering although his speech is “limited.” However the photos show that he is awake and seemingly alert, as he is visited by Jimmy Hart.
Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU, Expected To Leave Hospital Soon
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is expected to leave the hospital just days after suffering a stroke outside of his home in Fort Myers, Florida. The official Twitter account of “The King” shared an update today noting that Lawler is scheduled to leave the hospital on Friday. The tweet reads as follows:
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
WWE NXT’s Amari Miller Missing Time Due To Torn ACL
WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller will miss a significant amount of time with a torn ACL. She announced the injury on Friday on social media. Miller’s last match was a women’s battle royal from the January 10th episode of NXT. You can see her original tweet below:. You...
WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU After Suffering 'Massive Stroke'
Jerry "The King" Lawler continues to make positive strides on his road to recovery ... the WWE legend is no longer in Intensive Care after suffering a "massive stroke" this week. A rep for Lawler provided an update on the 73-year-old's condition Thursday ... saying, "Jerry is out of ICU...
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
Jerry Lawler Out of ICU Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler is out of intensive care following the stroke he suffered earlier this week. As reported on Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized after he suffered a stroke at his home in Fort Meyers, Florida. Lawler’s girlfriend Lauryn posted to his Twitter account to note that Lawler...
PHOTO: Gigi Dolin Shows Off Massive Welts After Toxic Attraction Split
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw the implosion of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne turned on her partner – Gigi Dolin. During a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley, Jayne brutally attacked Dolin after it appeared the two would remain on good terms.
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
Paul Heyman: Roman Reigns Deserves An Emmy For Tribal Chief Role
Roman Reigns could be adding an Emmy award to his already impressive collection of accolades if Paul Heyman has his way. Since his transformation into the Tribal Chief, Reigns’ work has been lauded by fans and those in the industry alike. As Special Counsel, Heyman has worked with Reigns...
Matt Cardona Wants To Defend The NWA Worlds Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA ‘Nuff Said’ this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. On Busted Open Radio, Cardona expressed his willingness to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Bully Ray at the ECW Arena if he is able to capture the gold from Tyrus this weekend. Cardona said,
Injured WWE Star Preparing For Surprise Return?
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May, when the Usos defeated RK-Bro in a unification title match on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, he may be on his way back. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off...
Seth Rollins On Wrestling vs. Football, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’/’WWE Main Event’ Previews
Sports Illustrated recently posed the following question to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins: Who’s tougher: Wrestlers or NFL Players? Check out his response below:. Tonight’s new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs at 9pm ET on E! Check out a preview below:. The next episode of WWE...
Seth Rollins: It Pains Me To Speak Badly About CM Punk
Seth Rollins may consider CM Punk to be a “cancer,” but the former Universal Champion takes no pleasure in comments like these. Speaking last month, Rollins made his views clear about Punk and encouraged the former AEW World Champion to stay clear of WWE. In an interview with...
Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Championship Match
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed in the Elimination Chamber match at the February 18th pay-per-view event. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Theory may retain his title at this show...
Bron Breakker: Roman Reigns Is The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time
WWE NXT Champion Bon Breakker has said he considers Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to be the greatest of all time. Reigns has been unstoppable since turning heel in August 2020 and had several World Championship reigns to his name as a babyface. When asked about the Tribal Chief...
