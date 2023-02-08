Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Hubbell (HUBB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 5.37MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Cvf Updates Holdings in Inari Medical (NARI)
Fintel reports that Cvf has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.59MM shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI). This represents 4.8% of the company. In the last filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported owning 5.20% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings. Analyst...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Prince Matthew Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Prince Matthew has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.33MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 34.24MM shares and...
NASDAQ
Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock
During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
NASDAQ
Super Micro Computer Increases Position in Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
Fintel reports that Super Micro Computer has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.81MM shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). This represents 14.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.34MM shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Camden National (CAC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Camden National Corporation (CAC). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2014 they reported 0.22MM shares and 2.93% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Conduent (CNDT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.95MM shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT). This represents 6.46% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 13.36MM shares and 6.28% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Armistice Capital Increases Position in Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)
Fintel reports that Armistice Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 11, 2020 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
Comments / 0