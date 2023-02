First Presbyterian Church of Morris will be hosting its Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 21 at 200 E. Jackson Street. (Mystery Diner)

First Presbyterian Church of Morris will be hosting its Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 21 at 200 E. Jackson Street.

Dine-in and carry-out options will be available. The event is free and open to the public with donations accepted.