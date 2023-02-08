Read full article on original website
nrn.com
How the new generation of AI will impact the restaurant industry
Up until now, AI implementation in restaurants has mostly referred to robot automation like drive-thru and phonebank AI. But the next generation of artificial intelligence that undoubtedly has the whole world buzzing is generative AI. And while platforms like OpenAI and tools like ChatGPT have been gaining attention mainly in the art and media spheres for AI-written news articles or AI-created digital paintings, restaurants should also be paying attention.
Control Engineering
How to optimize industrial motor communications, Part 2, strategies
Understand strategies used by ODVA, PI North America and EtherCAT Technology Group that help motor-drive communications with EtherNet/IP, Profinet and EtherCAT. View archived webcast about optimizing motor drive communications prior to Aug. 4, 2023. A RCEP professional development hour is available. Motor communication insights. ODVA, PI North America and EtherCAT...
Control Engineering
Consortium releases device integration model
FDT Group, an international, non-profit industry association supporting the evolution of FDT technology for industrial device management, today announced that the PACTware consortium released its latest software version, PACTware 6.1, based on the latest FDT3 standard. PACTware 6.1 is one of the first FDT3 stand-alone device configuration environments available. The...
disruptmagazine.com
Ankesh Arora: New Technologies In Healthcare And AI For A Brighter Future For Humanity
His company, A-Square Group, is on a mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to the most complex healthcare problems. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made a major impact across a myriad of industries, especially in healthcare. This trending technology that was only a dream once is not so anymore. Rather, this evolving technology has become a part of our daily lives in ways we never have imagined. The use of AI in the healthcare industry is radically changing the face of the IT industry. As new diseases continue to emerge at a rapid pace, the current healthcare infrastructure is being stretched to its limits. This is where A-Square Group, a firm at the intersection of biodesign and technology has taken up the mantle to try to make a difference.
America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills
Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
Freethink
5 AI experts predict how ChatGPT and DALL-E will affect the future of work
From steam power and electricity to computers and the internet, technological advancements have always disrupted labor markets, pushing out some jobs while creating others. Artificial intelligence remains something of a misnomer – the smartest computer systems still don’t actually know anything – but the technology has reached an inflection point where it’s poised to affect new classes of jobs: artists and knowledge workers.
datafloq.com
How Power BI can be Used in the Healthcare Industry for Data Visualization?
Due to digitization, shifting consumer preferences, and calls for a quicker triage process, the healthcare sector is changing quickly nowadays. Particularly in the event of unanticipated pandemics or natural disasters, healthcare is rapidly developing and adapting to disruptive events. Various technologies and tools are being utilized in the healthcare industry to ease the overall process. One such tool is Power BI which is trending nowadays. Microsoft’s Power BI is a cloud-based business analytics application.
hcplive.com
Clinical Decision Support Systems Could Improve Low Vision Care Utilization
Data indicate 2 out of 5 patients utilized LVR services among those who received a referral recommendation during the CDSS active phase, while onsite LVR service provision increased utilization rates. Judith Goldstein, OD. An analysis of a quality improvement study investigating a clinical decision support system (CDSS) found patients were...
Control Engineering
Hot Control Engineering controllers articles in 2022
Control Engineering top 5 articles online about motors and drives posted over the last year covered PLC programming advice, tips and picking the best controller. Also: See additional controller stories here. 1. PLC programming: What you need to know, July 7: While the programmable logic controller (PLC) is very important,...
ChatGPT in Software Engineering: A Glimpse Into the Future
Chatbots have revolutionized how we interact with technology, providing instant and automated responses to our queries. OpenAI's GPT-3 has further enhanced this technology, allowing chatbots to understand and respond to natural language inputs in a human-like manner. ChatGPT can significantly enhance software engineers' productivity and efficiency.
How To Earn Medical Billing And Coding Certification Online For Cheap
For individuals who are comfortable in front of a computer and have the organizational skills to convert large amounts of medical information into code, medical billing and coding can be a promising career path. As the population ages, this profession is playing an increasingly important role in the healthcare sector.
crypto-economy.com
Another Web3 Acceleration Initiative; Fujitsu Enters the Game
Fujitsu is the latest tech giant to enter the metaverse and Web3 competition with a new acceleration program. According to The FinTech Times, Fujitsu will run a Web3 acceleration platform to provide everything needed for a Web3 product. Blockchain-based service APIs, high-computing technologies, simulations, and AI are some of the offerings in this program.
aiexpress.io
Nanoflex Robotics Raises Initial $12M in Funding
Nanoflex Robotics, a Zurich, Switzerland-based magnetically managed medical mushy robotics firm, raised preliminary $12M in funding. The spherical was led by Ascend Capital Companions with participation from Kinled Holding Ltd and Mountain Labs AG. Jerry Hong, CEO of Ascend Capital Companions, will be part of the board of administrators. Led...
GCN.com
AI-powered career recommendation engine delivers more job options
A new cloud-based, online tool called MD Job Genie uses artificial intelligence to match employment seekers in Maryland with best-fit openings and training. Launched last month, MD Job Genie builds on the state’s existing workforce services portal, the Maryland Workforce Exchange. To access the new tool, users can click its icon on the MWE webpage and enter information about themselves, including work and education history. Job seekers will get results that show openings in fields they have experience in—and some jobs they might not have considered but which the tool determined might be a good fit based on data about successful job switches others have made.
Control Engineering
When will the mobile robot vendor base consolidate?
Many of the AMR start-ups from yester-year are now generating significant revenues (>$20m) having successfully expanded on pilots conducted in previous years. Part of the reason that the industry is not yet consolidating is the fact that “mobile automation” captures a multitude of robot types, industries and applications.
Control Engineering
Digital manufacturing, smart manufacturing, enable sustainability efforts
ZF Group, an automotive manufacturer, provides motion controls for automotive, industrial, wind power. Digital transformation on the way to smart factory implementation. Smart factory prerequisites are required prior to implementation. The 2023 ARC Industry Forum, in Orlando, Feb. 6-9, included discussions about digitalization helps optimize operations, helps with energy efficiency,...
This robot can create finger paintings based on human inputs
FRIDA's portrait of its namesake artist. Carnegie Mellon UniversityCarnegie Mellon University's FRIDA turns ideas into colorful finger-painted portraits.
6 Benefits of Automation Tools for SaaS Companies
80% of companies already use at least one SaaS solution to increase efficiency. After all, managing a business with minimal hassle is a challenging feat. While many companies use SaaS tools to automate several recurring tasks, even SaaS companies require automation for smooth functioning. We might be aware of the primary benefit of automating tasks–reducing time and increasing efficiency. However, how exactly do automation tools help SaaS companies?
csengineermag.com
Caterpillar Showcases Equipment Innovation, Ease of Use Technologies, Convenient Service Options and the 2023 Global Operator Challenge at CONEXPO-CON/AGG
The stage is set for Caterpillar’s largest exhibit to date at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 where the company will highlight its latest products, services and technologies while paying tribute to those who build the world’s infrastructure. The company’s 70,000 ft2 (6,500 m2) outdoor demonstration arena will anchor the massive display known as Operator Stadium located in the expo’s Festival Lot.
Medagadget.com
Medical Perfusion Technology Market Expected to Reach US$ 962.60 Million by 2027
According to our new research study on “Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Technique, Organ Type, and Component,” the market is expected to reach US$ 962.60 million by 2027 from US$ 707.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
