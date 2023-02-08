His company, A-Square Group, is on a mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to the most complex healthcare problems. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made a major impact across a myriad of industries, especially in healthcare. This trending technology that was only a dream once is not so anymore. Rather, this evolving technology has become a part of our daily lives in ways we never have imagined. The use of AI in the healthcare industry is radically changing the face of the IT industry. As new diseases continue to emerge at a rapid pace, the current healthcare infrastructure is being stretched to its limits. This is where A-Square Group, a firm at the intersection of biodesign and technology has taken up the mantle to try to make a difference.

