ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing

By Jeremy Tanner, Alix Martichoux
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaNE4_0kglXxN800

(NEXSTAR) – The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.

“There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex,” the IRS said in a statement . “We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.”

The IRS said it is “aware of questions” surrounding the relief efforts that were crafted by states in different ways and under different rules.

When will I get my tax refund?

In California, for instance, residents who met the income, filing status and dependent requirements received checks ranging from $200 to $1,050 as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR).

A spokesperson for the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) told Nexstar that as far as California state taxes are concerned, the MCTR is not taxable income, but noted that it “may be considered federal income,” leaving taxpayers in limbo and without official guidance from the IRS. According to the FTB, the refunds have benefitted more than 31 million California taxpayers and their dependents.

These pandemic tax benefits have dried up for parents

In Illinois, qualifying residents received one-time payments of up to $700 under the Illinois Family Relief Plan. Making matters more complicated, the checks consisted of two different rebates: one for individual income tax and another for property tax.

“For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional,” the IRS advised.

Why you owe taxes this year: Experts explain key changes

The two states are among 19 total that issued some type of special rebate or payment in 2022, according to the Associated Press. The full list consists of Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“While this is unusual, this kind of determination in the middle of tax season isn’t unprecedented,” Adam Brewer, a tax attorney with AB Tax Law in San Diego, tells Nexstar. “In 2021, the IRS exempted the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 after many Taxpayers had already filed their income taxes and reported the income as taxable. This mid-tax season rule change may be following that precedent.”

“We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week,” the IRS said in the statement, adding that the agency doesn’t recommend trying to call the IRS or amending a previously filed 2022 return before guidance is issued.

Addy Bink contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Americans may get a tax refund shock this year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a shock when they see their 2023 tax refunds due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes for the 2022 tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.The IRS on Thursday said it will start accepting tax returns on January 23, while the filing deadline...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
msn.com

Don't risk a tax audit. Here are four reasons the IRS may flag your return

While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
CBS New York

IRS tells taxpayers in 22 states to hold off on tax filing

The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in 22 states including California and Colorado who received tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on February 3. About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief package designed by the state to help residents cope with soaring...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023

April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
CNET

Nearly 90% of Americans Take This Tax Deduction. Should You?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Taking the standard deduction on your taxes is quick and easy. It may also lead to a smaller refund. Deductions are...
CBS News

IRS tells millions of Americans to hold off on tax filing

The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in California, Colorado and other states that issued tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on Friday. About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief package designed by the state to help residents cope with soaring inflation at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

5 Reasons to File a Tax Return Even if You Don’t Owe Taxes

Believe it or not, many people don’t have enough income after tax deductions to owe federal income taxes. The Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 roughly doubled the standard deduction amounts, not to mention that those amounts increase regularly to account for inflation, and taxpayers who make less than their standard deduction typically don’t owe taxes.
Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
AL.com

IRS tells millions of taxpayers to wait to file returns

The Internal Revenue Service is telling some people to wait to file their 2022 tax return, a group that could represent millions of taxpayers. The issue comes with stimulus payments paid by individual states in the last year. A host of states, including California, Georgia, Florida and Hawaii, have sent stimulus payments or rebates to residents in recent months. The payments vary, with some as high as $1,050 per person in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy