Research partnership helmed by UW–Madison’s Kendall and DiPrete Brown transforms lives of grandmothers and orphans in Malawi

To further its community engagement mission and create a hub for collaboration, programming, and education UW–Madison Extension is moving to a new location just outside West Campus. Extension will be relocating to the former UW Credit Union Building at 3500 University Avenue in Madison. The building became available when UW Credit Union operations were moved to another facility, allowing Extension to take advantage of the space and facilitate on-campus building projects to move forward.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO