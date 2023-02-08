ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Randy-Connie Anderson
2d ago

We have to go out of town for mall shopping and this used to be our go-to place, not any longer because this mall has run down in appearance, hasn't been kept up-to-date (maintenance) and has a lot of crime in surrounding area.

Dewayne Mckinney
2d ago

I wish there was more of a variety at the mall and bigger. It's too small compared to other places I've been too.

WXII 12

Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Pik-N-Pig reopens after destructive fire

CARTHAGE, N.C. — To the community, it was devastating to hear the news that the famous Pik-N-Pig barbecue restaurant had burned to the ground. Now, nearly a year and a half later, the line of customers spilled out the front door, and the dining room was packed for the restaurant's first day back open Thursday.
CARTHAGE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown ribbon cutting celebration planned to mark opening of Mountains-to-Sea Trail bridge

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to a special celebration this month near Elizabethtown. Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering up for a ribbon cutting celebration on February 17 at 2:00 p.m. to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

