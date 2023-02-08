Read full article on original website
Randy-Connie Anderson
2d ago
We have to go out of town for mall shopping and this used to be our go-to place, not any longer because this mall has run down in appearance, hasn't been kept up-to-date (maintenance) and has a lot of crime in surrounding area.
Reply(3)
4
Dewayne Mckinney
2d ago
I wish there was more of a variety at the mall and bigger. It's too small compared to other places I've been too.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Related
WXII 12
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
cbs17
‘We view him as family’: Fayetteville skateboarders to honor Tyre Nichols
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one month since Tyre Nichols, 29, was beaten to death during a traffic stop at the hands of Memphis Police officers. This weekend, the Fayetteville skateboarding community is coming together to honor Nichols. Skaters are planning to pay tribute to him through...
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
WRAL
Pik-N-Pig reopens after destructive fire
CARTHAGE, N.C. — To the community, it was devastating to hear the news that the famous Pik-N-Pig barbecue restaurant had burned to the ground. Now, nearly a year and a half later, the line of customers spilled out the front door, and the dining room was packed for the restaurant's first day back open Thursday.
Over 200-years old: Historic Black church seeks to rebuild, reopen this month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Despite its deep and historic roots in Fayetteville's Black community, when the oldest church in the city was damaged during Hurricane Florence, it wasn't immediately restored. Since 2018, the congregation at Evans Metropolitan AME Zion has not been able to meet in their home church building.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
WRAL
WRAL Investigates what happened during December 2022 power outages in North Carolina
On Dec. 3, 2022, someone shot up two substations in Moore County, cutting power to about 45,000 homes and businesses for days. Three weeks later, on Christmas Eve, the temperatures dipped to around 10 degrees. With concerns about demand out pacing generation, Duke instituted rolling blackouts, leaving more than 500,000 customers in the cold.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Pig out at these 3 new barbecue joints
Midwood Smokehouse, The BBQ Lab, and Longleaf Swine are heating up Raleigh's barbecue scene.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
N.C. Works offering job search assistance in Dobbins Heights
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — NCWorks is looking for people looking for jobs. The state employment agency will be at the Dobbins Heights Community Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Those seeking help in searching for jobs, resume preparation or job referrals are encouraged to ask for Takeesha Patterson, career...
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
WRAL
Damaged in Hurricane Florence, Fayetteville's oldest church could reopen this month
Despite its deep and historic roots in Fayetteville's Black community, when the oldest church in the city was damaged during Hurricane Florence, it wasn't immediately restored. Despite its deep and historic roots in Fayetteville's Black community, when the oldest church in the city was damaged during Hurricane Florence, it wasn't...
THE BUCK STOPS HERE: Covington swings by Rockingham ahead of SpringFest concert
ROCKINGHAM — A month before he’s set to headline at the revival of SpringFest, former American Idol contestant and performer Bucky Covington stopped in town Wednesday for a quick media tour. Covington — on his way to Laurinburg to work on a song with bandmate Donald “Ducky” Medlock...
WCNC
'I was bleeding out:' Pregnant woman shot 7 times outside NC store loses unborn child
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in Fayetteville has lost her unborn child. The shooting was breaking news when WRAL reported it on Monday. Witnesses said 25-year-old Brittany Rich was shot three or four times – but after talking with her, Baez learned she was shot seven times.
After fighting it for years, Fayetteville neighbors concerned by building of nearby halfway house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in a Fayetteville neighborhood can only watch as a 100-bed federal prison halfway house is being built near their backyards. Some residents still have concerns about the project that they previously fought for years. About a year ago, the selected part of Cain Road was...
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Desires and Concerns in Red Springs
RED SPRINGS — Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn will be retiring to Tennessee. The town is already looking for a replacement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown ribbon cutting celebration planned to mark opening of Mountains-to-Sea Trail bridge
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to a special celebration this month near Elizabethtown. Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering up for a ribbon cutting celebration on February 17 at 2:00 p.m. to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest.
Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
Comments / 10