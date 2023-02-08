Read full article on original website
Joey Archer
3d ago
This place goes down hill more every year... just about nothing left to even go for except for the walkers a warm dry place for that...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
tourcounsel.com
Walden Galleria | Shopping mall in Cheektowaga, New York
Walden Galleria is a regional shopping mall located in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York located east of Interstate 90 and New York State Thruway Exit 52 off Walden Avenue. The Walden Galleria comprises more than 1,600,000 square feet (150,000 m2) of retail space, with 170 stores on two levels, including a food court and a movie theater.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished
A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down.
Major Hotel Planned For Hamburg-Orchard Park, New York?
The Super Bowl is this weekend and all eyes will be on Arizona as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday. The world will be watching and here in Buffalo we will be hoping that our chance at the title comes next season. But while...
newyorkupstate.com
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B
One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Looks Like Another Buffalo-Area Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
It’s always disappointing when we see a Buffalo-area business close. Rapidly rising inflation, coupled with trying to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, has left many local businesses - especially restaurants - struggling to stay afloat. Unfortunately, it looks like one popular area eatery has succumbed to...
Downtown eatery rejuvenates its life for opening weekend
The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is also looking to bring a new food experience to one of Erie’s oldest buildings. Starting Feb. 10, Bricks at Cashier’s House will open in downtown Erie. It’s been a lot of work, from getting the renovations complete to preparing the menu, which consists of aged beef as part of […]
buffalospree.com
Our Top WNY Fish Fry Spots for 2023
Fish fries are a common Lenten tradition in communities across the Northeast and Midwest, especially in areas with large populations of Christians who observe the religious holiday with the practice of avoiding meat on Fridays. In places like Buffalo, the appreciation for fish fry season has become increasingly secular. Between...
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
WATCH: Buffalo area quake caught on cameras in homes across WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Security cameras caught Mondays 3.8 earthquake on video inside and outside homes across Buffalo and Western New York.
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
