Heather Rae Young Debuts Postpartum Body 1 Week After Giving Birth to Son With Tarek El Moussa: See the Photo

Postpartum pride! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) debuted her post-pregnancy body after giving birth to her first child.

“1 week postpartum,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, captioned a Wednesday, February 8, Instagram Story selfie. “My activities include breast-feeding , pumping [and] repeat.”

El Moussa flashed her tummy in a mirror selfie , taken inside of her closet, while wearing a pair of plaid pajamas.

Heather Rae Young Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

The Oppenheim Group realtor welcomed her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa on January 31. Their baby boy is Tarek’s third child; the Flip or Flop alum, 41, coparents daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek exclusively told Us Weekly in a Thursday, February 2, statement . I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

He added at the time: “We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5. My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Heather — who announced in July 2022 that she was pregnant with baby No. 1 — has since been in baby bliss since the infant’s arrival.

“I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life 🙏 ,” the Netflix personality gushed via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 4, sharing a breast-feeding selfie with her son.

Neither Heather nor Tarek have publicly shared their little one’s name or Heather’s childbirth story yet.

"He has daddy’s big feet. He’s one week old today!! 🤍 ,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 7, sharing hospital photos of her husband — whom she married in October 2021 — and the newborn. “Can’t wait to share the birth story and more photos, but for now we’re just enjoying the moments we are sharing as a family and all of his firsts.”

Prior to their little one’s arrival, the couple teased to Us that Taylor and Brayden were overjoyed to finally meet their new brother . (Taylor and Brayden’s younger brother Hudson was born in 2020 to Hall and ex-husband Ant Anstead .)

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is. They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited,” Heather gushed to Us in December 2022. “The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name, we don’t know completely. We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”