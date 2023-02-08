Read full article on original website
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
BlackRock Increases Position in Hubbell (HUBB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 5.37MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Delta Airlines, AGCO, Halliburton, Jabil and PACCAR
Chicago, IL – February 10, 2023 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 Earnings
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) reported $280.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.26 million, representing a surprise...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
Helikon Investments Increases Position in Eldorado Gold (EGO)
Fintel reports that Helikon Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.37MM shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO). This represents 12.65% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 21.82MM shares and 11.81% of the company, an increase in shares...
Prince Matthew Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Prince Matthew has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.33MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 34.24MM shares and...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
Weyerhaeuser (WY) Attracts Investors With 5.6% Dividend Hike
Weyerhaeuser Company WY announced an increase in the dividend payout, following its commitment of sustainable base dividend growth by 5% annually through 2025. This is the second hike in dividend payout in the last two years. The board of directors approved a 5.6% hike in its quarterly base cash dividend...
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
Torgerson Lance Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)
Fintel reports that Torgerson Lance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 27, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ)
Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 13.70% of the company, a...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)
Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in...
