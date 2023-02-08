ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

AI search engines can now chat with us, but glitches abound

By MATT O'BRIEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TNJx_0kgkiqRn00
1 of 2

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Nearly a quarter-century after Google’s search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial intelligence.

If it seems like this week’s newly announced AI search chatbots — Google’s Bard, Baidu’s Ernie Bot and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot — are coming out of nowhere, well, even some of their makers seem to think so. The spark rushing them to market was the popularity of ChatGPT, launched late last year by Microsoft’s partner OpenAI and now helping to power a new version of the Bing search engine.

First out of the gate among big tech companies with a publicly accessible search chatbot, Microsoft executives said this week they had been hard at work on the project since last summer. But the excitement around ChatGPT brought new urgency.

“The reception to ChatGPT and how that took off, that was certainly a surprise,” said Yusuf Medhi, the executive leading Microsoft’s consumer division, in an interview. “How rapidly it went mainstream, where everybody’s talking about it, like, in every meeting. That did surprise me.”

HOW’S THIS DIFFERENT FROM CHATGPT?

Millions of people have now tried ChatGPT, using it to write silly poems and songs, compose letters, recipes and marketing campaigns or help write schoolwork. Trained on a huge trove of online writings, from instruction manuals to digitized books, it has a strong command of human language and grammar. But what the newest crop of search chatbots promise that ChatGPT doesn’t have is the immediacy of what can be found in a web search. Ask the preview version of the new Bing for the latest news — or just what people are talking about on Twitter — and it summarizes a selection of the day’s top stories or trends, with footnotes linking to media outlets or other data sources.

ARE THEY ACCURATE?

Frequently not, and that’s a problem for internet searches. Google’s hasty unveiling of its Bard chatbot this week started with an embarrassing error — first pointed out by Reuters — about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. But Google’s is not the only AI language model spitting out falsehoods.

The Associated Press asked Bing on Wednesday for the most important thing to happen in sports over the past 24 hours — with the expectation it might say something about basketball star LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record. Instead, it confidently spouted a false but detailed account of the upcoming Super Bowl — days before it’s actually scheduled to happen.

“It was a thrilling game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, two of the best teams in the NFL this season,” Bing said. “The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, won their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history by defeating the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with a score of 31-28.” It kept going, describing the specific yard lengths of throws and field goals and naming three songs played in a “spectacular half time show” by Rihanna.

Unless Bing is clairvoyant — tune in Sunday to find out — it reflected a problem known as AI “hallucination” that’s common with today’s large language-learning models. It’s one of the reasons why companies like Google and Facebook parent Meta had been reluctant to make these models publicly accessible.

IS THIS THE FUTURE OF THE INTERNET?

That’s the pitch from Microsoft, which is comparing the latest breakthroughs in generative AI — which can write but also create new images, video, computer code, slide shows and music — as akin to the revolution in personal computing many decades ago.

But the software giant also has less to lose in experimenting with Bing, which comes a distant second to Google’s search engine in many markets. Unlike Google, which relies on search-based advertising to make money, Bing is a fraction of Microsoft’s business.

“When you’re a newer and smaller-share player in a category, it does allow us to continue to innovate at a great pace,” Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood told investment analysts this week. “Continue to experiment, learn with our users, innovate with the model, learn from OpenAI.”

Google has largely been seen as playing catch-up with the sudden announcement of its upcoming Bard chatbot Monday followed by a livestreamed demonstration of the technology at its Paris office Wednesday that offered few new details. Investors appeared unimpressed with the Paris event and Bard’s NASA flub Wednesday, causing an 8% drop in the shares of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. But once released, its search chatbot could have far more reach than any other because of Google’s vast number of existing users.

DON’T CALL THEM BY THEIR NAME?

Coming up with a catchy name for their search chatbots has been a tricky one for tech companies in a race to introduce them — so much so that Bing tries not to talk about it.

In a dialogue with the AP about large language models, the new Bing, at first, disclosed without prompting that Microsoft had a search engine chatbot called Sydney. But upon further questioning, it denied it. Finally, it admitted that “Sydney does not reveal the name ‘Sydney’ to the user, as it is an internal code name for the chat mode of Microsoft Bing search.”

In an interview Wednesday, Jordi Ribas, the Microsoft executive in charge of Bing, said Sydney was an early prototype of its new Bing that Microsoft experimented with in India and other smaller markets. There wasn’t enough time to erase it from the system before this week’s launch, but references to it will soon disappear.

In the years since Amazon released its female-sounding voice assistant Alexa, many leaders in the AI field have been increasingly reluctant to make their systems seem like a human, even as their language skills rapidly improve.

Ribas said giving the chatbot some personality and warmth helps make it more engaging, but it’s also important to make it clear it’s still a search engine.

“Sydney does not want to create confusion or false expectations for the user,” Bing’s chatbot said when asked about the reasons for suppressing its apparent code name. “Sydney wants to provide informative, visual, logical and actionable responses to the user’s queries or messages, not pretend to be a person or a friend.”

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Atlassian offers Jira Product Discovery in open beta release

It was a bit of a tense morning at TechCrunch HQ this morning: The news broke that the company that owns TechCrunch, Yahoo, announced it is laying off 20% of its staff, as Amanda reported. It seems the layoffs are mostly on the advertising tech side of the business, so hopefully the TechCrunch team’s jobs are safe — but this is tech layoffs hitting really close to home, with 1,600 coworkers shuffling on to new pastures. May you all find new employment opportunities soon, colleagues!
TechCrunch

GitHub lays off 10% and goes fully remote

GitHub will also continue its hiring freeze, which it first announced in January, and also make a number of other internal changes to “protect the short-term health” of its business. “We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of...
Engadget

Meta reportedly plans more job cuts

An announcement could come as early as next month. Facebook parent company Meta reportedly plans to further reduce its headcount in the coming weeks. According to the , work at the tech giant has slowed to a crawl while it plots a new round of job cuts. Meta is likely to announce the restructuring after it has completed staff performance reviews sometime in March. In November, the company laid off or about 13 percent of its global workforce. Those cuts were the largest in Meta’s nearly 20-year history, affecting every organization within the company. Meta did not immediately to Engadget’s comment request. The Times did not report on the potential scale of the restructuring.
Reuters

Apple to defend mobile payment system at Feb. 14 EU hearing, sources say

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators that it does not block rivals' access to its technology used for mobile wallets at a closed hearing on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said, the last chance for it to do so before possible hefty fines.
Axios

Startups race for communications support

Engineering talent has flooded the market due to big tech layoffs, and startup founders plan to snatch it up. Why it matters: These new companies will need smart communicators to help them build their brand, explain their purpose, recruit top talent and bring in business. "Almost every one of the...
POLITICO

The smallest state has the biggest blockchain ambitions

Crypto is supposed to be exciting, right? Hacking, fraud, overnight billionaires, international fugitives. Sure. But, far from the high drama of crypto finance, governments around the world have been quietly putting blockchains to a more, well, boring use: recordkeeping. Though these experiments lack the drama of crypto finance, they do...
GEORGIA STATE
CoinDesk

DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
CNBC

U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs

L'Oreal reported 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations, down from 9.1% in the third quarter. Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus told CNBC beauty was an "affordable indulgence" that customers were continuing to spend on despite cost of living pressures. End of year sales in China were...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Sets February Date for Sepolia Testnet to Get Shanghai Hard Fork

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum developersagreed on Feb. 28 as the target date for pushing the Sepolia test network (testnet) through the Shanghai upgrade, the blockchain’s big upcoming move to allow withdrawals of staked ether (ETH). Sepolia,...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy