4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle PeninsulaWatchful EyeGloucester County, VA
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023Alexandrea SumuelVirginia Beach, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
“We’re coming for blood;” Spartan Softball Seeks Championship in 2023
The Norfolk State softball team had plenty to hang its hat on last season. The Spartans set numerous program records, racking up 34 wins for just the fourth time in team history, and the first time at the Division I level. They compiled a 16-5 MEAC record, the most conference victories the team has recorded since joining the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 1998.
Spartans Prepare for MEAC Indoor Championships at Division II Pre-National Meet
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. | The Norfolk State University women's indoor track and field team prepared for next week's Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships with several highlighted performances on Friday and Saturday at the Division II Indoor Track and Field Pre-Nationals, hosted by Norfolk State at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Spartan Women Take Road Losses at Liberty, VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – The Norfolk State women's tennis team dropped matches at Liberty and VCU on Friday, falling to 0-4 on the season. Liberty won by a score of 4-0 to improve to 6-2 on the season, while VCU earned their second consecutive victory with the 7-0 result. In...
Key Matchups at UMES, vs. DSU On Deck for Spartans
NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State men's basketball team carries a three-game win streak into an important stretch this weekend which includes a road test with an opponent atop the MEAC standings. Norfolk State (16-7, 5-2 MEAC) heads to Princess Anne, Md. for a Saturday matchup against UMES (14-8,...
NSU Returns to the Road to Face UMES, Before Hosting DSU
NORFOLK, Va. | The Norfolk State University women's basketball team will look to get back into the win column after suffering its first home loss of the season as the Spartans visit Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday, before concluding the weekend against Delaware State on Monday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.
NSU Softball Announces Schedule Change for Season Opener
NORFOLK, Va. -- Norfolk State announced changes to the opening stretch of its softball schedule on Thursday afternoon, due to inclement weather forecasted in Greensboro, N.C. for this weekend. The Spartans were originally scheduled to compete against Youngstown State and North Carolina A&T State in Greensboro, N.C. on Saturday and...
Virginia college student vanished 2 weeks ago, mom says
The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager named Keith Anderson. The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University.
'Something’s wrong:' Mother last saw missing son after dropping him off at NSU
Keith Anderson is 18 years old and was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University, according to police.
Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot
A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
Local men stepping up to become mentors at the Up Center in Portsmouth
More men become mentors to make a difference in Hampton Roads
MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C., in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The post MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Hampton Roads maritime industry facing manpower shortage of 10,000 workers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Finding the shipbuilders of tomorrow is a business model problem for the maritime industry. But it is also a national defense readiness challenge for the military. In short, there simply aren't enough people in the workforce of today, such as shipfitters. "We have 10,000 openings...
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University
The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
Hampton police search for missing 22-year-old woman
According to police, 22-year-old O'Niandra Ivey was last seen on Friday. Police say Ivey is possibly in need of medical attention.
Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays
WASHINGTON — The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years. A larger workforce is one of several factors that give the company confidence the remaining Block IV Virginia boats will be...
