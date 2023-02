RMC Board of Directors Chairman Jay Jenkins, left, and RMC President/CEO Louis Bass pose in front of an original drawing of the RMC campus shortly after announcing an agreement to affiliate with UAB Health System. By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston Board of Directors and Leadership team announced Wednesday they have signed a non-binding letter of intent for Regional Medical Center to become an affiliate of the UAB Health System.

In an exclusive interview with The Anniston Star Wednesday morning, RMC Board of Directors Chairman Jay Jenkins said the Regional Medical Center board gave its unanimous approval to the agreement Tuesday night. RMC President/CEO Louis Bass said the RMC staff was notified at 9 a.m. Wednesday.