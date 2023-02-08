NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of Feb 10 to Feb 12

Brendan Brisk Bands performs Friday, Feb 10 at River Street Jazz Cafe for their Never Everywhere EP Release show.
Gear up for The Big Game with live music featured at venues throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania from Fri, Feb 10 to Sun, Feb 12. You can catch plenty of great acts in town this weekend if you know where to look! The Woodlands
DJ Hersh @ Club Evolution FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:00 P.M.
- Sweet Pepper and the Longhots @ The Executive Lounge SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 9:00 P.M.
*** F.M. Kirby Center
Mo Pitney SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M.
*** Penn’s Peak
Jackyl FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.
- Green River - Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 P.M.
*** River Street Jazz Café
Brendan Brisk Band FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.
*** The V Spot
Light Up the Moon FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:00 P.M.
- Militia SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 P.M.
*** Mohegan Sun Casino
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:30 P.M.
- Reel in the Years @ The Hive Taphouse FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:30 P.M.
- Leighann & Company @ Breakers SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:30 P.M.
- Social Call @ The Hive Taphouse SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 9:30 P.M.
*** Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Weeklings - Music of the Beatles and More FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 P.M.
- Dancin’ Machine (Authentic 9-piece Disco Band from NYC) SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M.
*** The Shawnee Inn
Pocono Duo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 P.M.
- Grant Wagner @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 2:00 P.M.
- Blue Shirt Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M.
- Mike Lloret @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews SUN, FEBRUARY 12, 2:00 P.M.
- Heart of Stone @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews SUN, FEBRUARY 12, 7:00 P.M.
*** The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Greg Kondrat Duo for Fireside Live Series SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 6:00 P.M.
*** The Keystone Stage
Dream Date Drag Show – Live Entertainment FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.
*** Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
The Fuchery FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.
- Ladie’s Night with DJ Nino Blanco SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 PM
*** Finnegan’s IRC
Boots & Bangs FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:30 P.M.
*** Drafts Bar & Grill
Don Cannon Duo FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 PM
- Kartunes SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 9:30 PM
Did we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, and your schedule!
