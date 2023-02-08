ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekender

NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of Feb 10 to Feb 12

By By: Gabrielle Lang
Weekender
Weekender
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8yGl_0kgkeObJ00
Brendan Brisk Bands performs Friday, Feb 10 at River Street Jazz Cafe for their Never Everywhere EP Release show.
Gear up for The Big Game with live music featured at venues throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania from Fri, Feb 10 to Sun, Feb 12. You can catch plenty of great acts in town this weekend if you know where to look! The Woodlands DJ Hersh @ Club Evolution FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:00 P.M. - Sweet Pepper and the Longhots @ The Executive Lounge SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 9:00 P.M. *** F.M. Kirby Center Mo Pitney SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M. *** Penn’s Peak Jackyl FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.
- Green River - Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 P.M. *** River Street Jazz Café Brendan Brisk Band FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M. *** The V Spot Light Up the Moon FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:00 P.M. - Militia SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 P.M. *** Mohegan Sun Casino Ostrich Hat @ Breakers FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:30 P.M. - Reel in the Years @ The Hive Taphouse FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:30 P.M.
- Leighann & Company @ Breakers SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:30 P.M. - Social Call @ The Hive Taphouse SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 9:30 P.M. *** Mauch Chunk Opera House The Weeklings - Music of the Beatles and More FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 P.M. - Dancin’ Machine (Authentic 9-piece Disco Band from NYC) SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M. *** The Shawnee Inn Pocono Duo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 P.M. - Grant Wagner @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 2:00 P.M. - Blue Shirt Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M. - Mike Lloret @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews SUN, FEBRUARY 12, 2:00 P.M. - Heart of Stone @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews SUN, FEBRUARY 12, 7:00 P.M. *** The Dock on Wallenpaupack Greg Kondrat Duo for Fireside Live Series SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 6:00 P.M. *** The Keystone Stage Dream Date Drag Show – Live Entertainment FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.
*** Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant The Fuchery FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M. - Ladie’s Night with DJ Nino Blanco SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 PM *** Finnegan’s IRC Boots & Bangs FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:30 P.M. *** Drafts Bar & Grill Don Cannon Duo FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 PM - Kartunes SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 9:30 PM Did we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, and your schedule!

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 in Phoenix: Here's the lineup and everything you need to know

The 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest hits downtown Phoenix starting Thursday, Feb. 9, for a three-night concert series at Footprint Center as football fans count down the hours to Super Bowl Sunday, when Rihanna makes her way to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for what's sure to be a memorable halftime show. A cornerstone of the Super Bowl fan experience, the Super Bowl Music Fest boasts an all-star lineup with Paramore, Imagine Dragons and Dave...
PHOENIX, AZ
Weekender

Weekender

150
Followers
505
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

NEPA's #1 Entertainment publication, with local events, music, dining, and more

 https://www.theweekender.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy