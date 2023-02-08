NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of Feb 10 to Feb 12

Brendan Brisk Bands performs Friday, Feb 10 at River Street Jazz Cafe for their Never Everywhere EP Release show.

Gear up for The Big Game with live music featured at venues throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania from Fri, Feb 10 to Sun, Feb 12. You can catch plenty of great acts in town this weekend if you know where to look!DJ Hersh @ Club Evolution- Sweet Pepper and the Longhots @ The Executive Lounge***Mo Pitney***Jackyl- Green River - Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty***Brendan Brisk Band***Light Up the Moon- Militia***Ostrich Hat @ Breakers- Reel in the Years @ The Hive Taphouse- Leighann & Company @ Breakers- Social Call @ The Hive Taphouse***The Weeklings - Music of the Beatles and More- Dancin’ Machine (Authentic 9-piece Disco Band from NYC)***Pocono Duo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews- Grant Wagner @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews- Blue Shirt Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews- Mike Lloret @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews- Heart of Stone @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews***Greg Kondrat Duo for Fireside Live Series***Dream Date Drag Show – Live Entertainment***The Fuchery- Ladie’s Night with DJ Nino Blanco***Boots & Bangs***Don Cannon Duo- KartunesDid we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, and your schedule!