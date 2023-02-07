Buffs roll through Estacada
The Madras Buffalos girls team traveled to face the Estacada Rangers Friday, Feb. 3 and came away with a convincing 63-28 victory.
The Madras Buffalos girls team traveled to face the Estacada Rangers Friday, Feb. 3 and came away with a convincing 63-28 victory.
The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.http://www.madraspioneer.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0