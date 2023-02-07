ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Buffs roll through Estacada

By Tim Segura
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago

The Madras Buffalos girls team traveled to face the Estacada Rangers Friday, Feb. 3 and came away with a convincing 63-28 victory.

The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
