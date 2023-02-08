Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Delta Airlines, AGCO, Halliburton, Jabil and PACCAR
Chicago, IL – February 10, 2023 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
2 Blue Chip Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in February
These two iconic companies face contrasting end markets in 2023 but are both cheap relative to their earnings potential.
Motley Fool
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stock Pick Winners With 50% to 75% Upside Potential
These five top Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks have the largest upside to the firm's target prices. Growth investors concerned about market and economic uncertainty may want to have them in their portfolios for the rest of the year.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Tech stocks are hot again, and these two companies should continue to pay off long-term.
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
NASDAQ
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Bay Commercial Bank (BCML)
Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Bay Commercial Bank (Walnut Creek CA) (BCML). This represents 2.76% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.32% of the...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.43MM shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 4.70MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
Meme stocks see big sell-offs as GameStop plummets and Bed Bath & Beyond craters on plans to raise new funds
Shares of Gamestop and AMC plunged in tandem with Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday as investors dove out of meme stocks. The sell-off was spurred by Bed Bath & Beyond's new fundraising deal to avoid bankruptcy. The struggling retailer warned investors it could soon go out of business, sparking...
3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
This trio has a lot going for them, and their stocks have tremendous upside.
NASDAQ
Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Declares $0.42 Dividend
Spectrum Brands Holdings said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share. At the current...
Stocks Firmly Higher, Disney, PepsiCo, Mattel, Twitter - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher, dollar retreats, as inflation fears recede; Disney shares surge as Iger cleans house at House of Mouse; PepsiCo earnings on deck as consumer demand fades; Mattel shares plunge after earnings miss, grim toy sector outlook and Twitter grinds back to normal after late Thursday outage.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
NASDAQ
Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp - (WWAC)
Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp - Class A (WWAC). This represents 9.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.61% of...
