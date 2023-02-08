ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is ‘Back in a Very Good Place’ With Katie Maloney After Rift

By Nicole Massabrook
 3 days ago

The vibes are back! Lala Kent spoke exclusively told Us Weekly about mending her rift with Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney — and addressed whether Scheana Shay played a part in the drama.

"I think [Katie] has her feelings, and I always want to make sure she feels protected and heard. And I feel like we're back in a very good place," the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, 32, told Us on Tuesday, February 7, while at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere at SUR in West Hollywood when asked whether her bond with Scheana, 37, changed her dynamic with Katie. "But this is what happens when you get a group like this together."

Lala explained: "We're very passionate, you know? We definitely feel the feels, but I just hope that I can baby all of my friendships — even if they have to be separate. I just want everyone to know that I love you, I care about you, and how can I baby you in moments where you're not feeling safe?"

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney Shutterstock; Bravo

The Utah native, who shares 23-month-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett , explained that she's in full mom-mode as she tries to comfort everyone right now — but that isn't always the case in the upcoming 10th season of Vanderpump Rules .

"I'm trying to baby everyone. I'm going through the motions. Like, one day I wanna rip everyone's head off the next day I'm like, 'Let me baby you.' I don't know what’s going on," Lala admitted to Us .

In January, Katie, 36, revealed on an episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast that the friendship was struggling. “ Vibes are definitely off ,” she said of their bond.

Lala took to her own podcast, “Give Them Lala,” to react to her costar’s comments.

“So many people asked about [Katie],” Lala explained to listeners. “So of course, I was like, ‘Why are people asking this?’ Well, now I know that someone asked Katie this on her podcast, and she said, ‘The vibes are definitely off.’ So I guess the vibes are definitely off.”

The author further explained that she and Katie had a heated exchange over their DMs — seemingly after the former SUR hostess didn’t wish her pal a happy birthday on Monday, January 16. However, she said the oversight was simply an honest mistake.

"I got a lot going on," Lala added. "That is the least of my concern. And I hope she had a very happy birthday. It slipped my mind that it was her birthday because it was MLK Day. … I completely spaced it. You know, with MLK Day happening and I had [my daughter] Ocean and she was feeling sick. So there’s that.”

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney AFF-USA/Shutterstock

While they've since patched up their issues, she knows the relationships of the VPR stars are never smooth sailing. "I'm sure something else will happen to unpatch everything," Lala exclusively told Us .

Katie, for her part, told Us on Tuesday that she "really love[s] Lala" and "hopes" they will stay close.

"We're better now. There was a little bit of a misunderstanding, you know, miscommunication that happened between us," she said. "We just like spent some time not talking for a little while. And she spent some time hanging out with someone else."

While the former SURver didn't name names, fans have picked up on the tension between Katie and Scheana in recent years, and it was made clear they were on the outs when Katie wasn't at her costar's nuptials over the summer. When asked for an update on that friendship on Tuesday, Scheana simply told Us : "Ask her."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Hannah Kahn

