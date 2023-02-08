Read full article on original website
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Streaker steals the show at 16th hole of Waste Management Phoenix Open
The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is always a party, but one fan might have taken it just a bit too far on Friday by streaking onto the green and dancing around the flagstick during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Super Bowl week turns Phoenix area into Valley of Fun
The winter and spring months are tourist season in Arizona, with visitors descending upon the Valley of the Sun to escape the cold and enjoy the outdoors.The Super Bowl adds another layer of boisterousness, the extra 100,000-plus people filling bars, restaurants and parties across the desert. Throw in the Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour's version of a boozy mosh pit on grass, and the Phoenix area transforms into a weeklong Valley of Fun.“The buzz is definitely here,” said Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “It’s going to be bigger and better than the...
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
2023 WM Phoenix Open: Other than getting booed for a 3-jack at 16, Xander Schauffele continues to own TPC Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – They enter through the tunnel to the 16th hole like gladiators entering the Colosseum. “They open the gates and here come the slaves,” Gary McCord, who had a ringside seat for years as CBS Sports’ anchor of the hole. “It’s like the old medieval taunting days.”
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Graeme McDowell "disappointed" if he never becomes Ryder Cup captain
Graeme McDowell says he'd feel "disappointed" if he were never to captain a Ryder Cup side but admits he would be "very understanding" if he were never to take the reigns after joining the LIV Golf League. McDowell has a decorated history in the event. He's played in four European...
Maverick McNealy has withdrawn (again) just five holes into second round at WM Phoenix Open
Maverick McNealy entered the week less than 100 percent. He withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week during his third round due to a left shoulder injury. Different week, same story. McNealy withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open five holes into his second round on Friday for the...
golfmagic.com
SHANK?! PGA Tour pro sends one into the crowd at Phoenix Open's rowdy par-3 16th
PGA Tour pro Keith Mitchell held an early share of the lead when he boarded the iconic par-3 16th on day one of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. That was until he semi-shanked his tee shot into the crowd. "What was that... a shank?!" said the PGA Tour commentator...
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
GolfWRX is live at the Greenest Show on Grass for the WM Phoenix Open, and once again the only shots we took at TPC Scottsdale were with our cameras. In our coverage so far this week, we shot plenty of WITBs, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. wWe have 17 additional WITBs for your viewing pleasure this week as well.
theScore
It's a first: WM Phoenix Open announces sell out for Friday, Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For the first time ever, the Thunderbirds have announced a sellout at the WM Phoenix Open. Pat Williams, the 2023 tournament chairman, said early in Thursday’s round that tickets for the second round Friday and the third round Saturday are sold out. It’s the first...
theScore
BBC
Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler leads by two shots as play suspended in second round
-10 S Scheffler (US); -8 J Rahm (Spa), *A Hadwin (Can); -7 W Clark (US), *S-J Im (Kor); -6 J Day (Aus), *J Vegas (Ven), *S Ryder (US), *N Taylor (Can), *X Schauffele (US) Selected: -5 R Fowler (US), *J Spieth (US); -3 J Thomas (US), *A Rai (Eng), *R McIlroy (NI), *T Hatton (Eng), S Power (Ire); *M Fitzpatrick (Eng); *T Fleetwood (Eng), *M Wallace (Eng)
theScore
Rory McIlroy draws huge galleries at TPC Scottsdale for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For 18 holes Thursday afternoon, winding from the desert surroundings of the front nine to the trademark stadium set-ups on the back, there was one constant. When Rory McIlroy stood to address his ball, the iPhone cameras shot up, each claiming a few inches of hard-fought...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Phoenix Area Shines in Super Bowl Spotlight
When the Super Bowl is in Arizona, something historic tends to happens. The first game in 1996 was the Dallas Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl title. The 2008 game saw the New York Giants upset the previously unbeaten New England Patriots in the final seconds. And in 2015, the Patriots used a late interception at the goal line to sneak past the Seattle Seahawks.
theScore
Tiger Woods announces return to TOUR with Genesis Invitational next week
Tiger Woods is set to compete in his first non-major PGA TOUR event since October 2020 with the Genesis Invitational next week in Pacific Palisades, California, Woods announced in a tweet Friday. The 82-time TOUR winner has only played in majors since the Zozo Championship, which was held in October...
Fan Runs On To 16th Hole At Phoenix Open Before Belly Flopping Into 17th Lake
One spectator took things a bit too far at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, as he gave security the run around on Friday
theScore
theScore
