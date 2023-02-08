ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
The Independent

Super Bowl week turns Phoenix area into Valley of Fun

The winter and spring months are tourist season in Arizona, with visitors descending upon the Valley of the Sun to escape the cold and enjoy the outdoors.The Super Bowl adds another layer of boisterousness, the extra 100,000-plus people filling bars, restaurants and parties across the desert. Throw in the Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour's version of a boozy mosh pit on grass, and the Phoenix area transforms into a weeklong Valley of Fun.“The buzz is definitely here,” said Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “It’s going to be bigger and better than the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

GolfWRX is live at the Greenest Show on Grass for the WM Phoenix Open, and once again the only shots we took at TPC Scottsdale were with our cameras. In our coverage so far this week, we shot plenty of WITBs, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. wWe have 17 additional WITBs for your viewing pleasure this week as well.
TEXAS STATE
theScore

Lakers trade Beverley to Magic for Bamba in 4-team deal

The Los Angeles Lakers sent guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, the teams announced. As part of a four-team trade, the Lakers also acquired Davon Reed from the Denver Nuggets, while Bones Hyland was routed to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Nuggets. In addition, the Clippers sent the Lakers two second-round picks.
ORLANDO, FL
theScore

Kyrie happy to see Durant leave Nets: 'Just glad he got out of there'

New Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is relieved to see that his former teammate Kevin Durant is reportedly departing the Brooklyn Nets following news of a mammoth trade overnight with the Phoenix Suns. "I just love the competition now, that we can be in the same conference, and I welcome...
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler leads by two shots as play suspended in second round

-10 S Scheffler (US); -8 J Rahm (Spa), *A Hadwin (Can); -7 W Clark (US), *S-J Im (Kor); -6 J Day (Aus), *J Vegas (Ven), *S Ryder (US), *N Taylor (Can), *X Schauffele (US) Selected: -5 R Fowler (US), *J Spieth (US); -3 J Thomas (US), *A Rai (Eng), *R McIlroy (NI), *T Hatton (Eng), S Power (Ire); *M Fitzpatrick (Eng); *T Fleetwood (Eng), *M Wallace (Eng)
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Suns land Durant in megadeal with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a monumental blockbuster hours before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Phoenix is sending Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to Brooklyn, along with unprotected first-round selections in 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029, and a 2028 pick swap, in return for Durant and T.J. Warren, the team announced.
PHOENIX, AZ
sportstravelmagazine.com

Phoenix Area Shines in Super Bowl Spotlight

When the Super Bowl is in Arizona, something historic tends to happens. The first game in 1996 was the Dallas Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl title. The 2008 game saw the New York Giants upset the previously unbeaten New England Patriots in the final seconds. And in 2015, the Patriots used a late interception at the goal line to sneak past the Seattle Seahawks.
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Lakers acquire D-Lo from T-Wolves, trade Westbrook in 3-team deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade to land Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and the Utah Jazz's Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a deal involving Russell Westbrook, Mike Conley, and picks. Utah will receive Westbrook, a 2027 top-four protected pick, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Damian Jones from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy