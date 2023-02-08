ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen’s Relationship Through the Years: A Timeline

A lasting Hollywood romance. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been married for over 25 years — and they're still head over heels for each other.

“I’m madly in love with Mary Steenburgen. She’s a remarkable human being so I’m just incredibly blessed,” Danson exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017. “It feels like heaven on Earth. If I were to die, I can say, I know what it’s like to be loved and to love.”

The Cheers alum explained that the couple is “always doing something" — whether that's doting on their grandchildren or making hit TV shows — so they love to take “major naps” together when they get some time to relax.

Danson added that he travels with the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum whenever their schedules allow. “I’m following her around, she writes music, she goes to Nashville,” he added at the time. “I’m about to stop actually shooting. … So now I get to follow her and go wherever she goes.”

Both Danson and Steenburgen were previously married. The CSI alum first tied the knot in actress with actress Randy Danson (née Gosch) in 1970, but they divorced in 1975. Ted married again in 1977, this time to Casey Coates . They welcomed their first child, Kate Danson , in 1979, and later adopted their second daughter, Alexis Danson , who was born in 1985. The Three Men and a Baby actor divorced Coates in 1993 after his romance with Whoopi Goldberg .

Steenburgen, meanwhile, married actor Malcolm McDowell in 1980. The pair welcomed daughter Lilly McDowell in 1981 and son Charlie McDowell in 1983 before their 1990 divorce.

By the time Ted and Mary met while working on 1994’s Pontiac Moon , both were single and ready for a new relationship — but the Oscar winner didn’t expect to like her costar so much .

"Every single thing [about him] surprised me because I was pretty sure I knew who he was,” she admitted to SiriusXM’s “ The Jess Cagle Show ” in March 2021. “This is annoying, but I thought he was a slick, breezy person.”

The Happiest Season star continued, “Ted was raised in Arizona. His dad was an archeologist. His best friends were Hopi and Navajo. He got on a horse bareback and rode off into the desert every day. He was so not slick. He was very soulful and of course, devastatingly funny, which is a major turn-on for me.”

The Good Place actor added, ”And I'm silly and a little bit lame, which is also a turn-on for you.” His wife admitted that they like to poke fun at each other.

Even their colleagues admire their lasting relationship. Kristen Bell , who spent four seasons with Ted on NBC’s The Good Place , explained to AARP in September 2017, “It's almost intimidating spending time with Ted and Mary because of how solid and loving and connected they are. Honestly, it's beautiful how they obsess over each other."

Scroll down for a closer look at Mary and Ted’s Hollywood romance:

