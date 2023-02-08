Maysville Community and Technical College will host the 13th annual Farm and Family Night event on March 7, 2023, from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on the Maysville Campus. Attendees can enjoy a variety of vendors beginning at 4:30 p.m. as well as a free meal. The welcome session begins at 6 p.m. in the Field’s Auditorium, with messages from MCTC President & CEO, Dr. Laura McCullough, Meadowview Regional Medical Center CEO, Joe Koch and keynote speaker, Dave Maples, executive V.P. of the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association. Early door prize drawings will also take place during the welcome session and don’t forget winners must be present to collect their prize!

MAYSVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO