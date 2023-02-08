Read full article on original website
Related
Ledger Independent
MCTC to Host 13th Annual Farm and Family Night
Maysville Community and Technical College will host the 13th annual Farm and Family Night event on March 7, 2023, from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on the Maysville Campus. Attendees can enjoy a variety of vendors beginning at 4:30 p.m. as well as a free meal. The welcome session begins at 6 p.m. in the Field’s Auditorium, with messages from MCTC President & CEO, Dr. Laura McCullough, Meadowview Regional Medical Center CEO, Joe Koch and keynote speaker, Dave Maples, executive V.P. of the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association. Early door prize drawings will also take place during the welcome session and don’t forget winners must be present to collect their prize!
Ledger Independent
MRMC celebrates 40 years of care
Meadowview Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Seen as a replacement facility for Hayswood Hospital, the then newly constructed Meadowview Regional Medical Center would allow for health care services to a broader service area and a larger array of services. Hayswood Hospital closed and Meadowview Regional Medical Center...
Ledger Independent
Man sentenced for anglers’ deaths
GEORGETOWN, Ohio —A man accused of causing the death of two fishermen along the Ohio River in 2020 has been sentenced in connection with the incident. Jerome George Schrage Jr., 59, of Amelia, Ohio, was sentenced on Feb. 26, in Brown County Court of Common Pleas on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, and one count of falsification for a boat crash on the Ohio River that claimed the lives of the men on Aug. 29, 2020.
Ledger Independent
Bracken County District Court
Gage Lane Gregg, 24, speeding 20 miles over the limit, failure to appear, notify DOT. Dustin Kyle Highfield, 31, fourth-degree harassment, no contact with the victim, anger management, pretrial conference April 11. Brent Christopher Holbrook, 27, speeding 10 miles over the limit, failure to register the transfer of a vehicle,...
Comments / 0