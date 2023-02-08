Read full article on original website
Dine and Dish: Libelula in Downtown Fresno
Sometimes, a "hole in the wall" eatery can offer you a whole new outlook. In this week's Dine and Dish, we show you the unique dishes cooking inside Libelula in downtown Fresno.
What’s Hot & Happening February 10 – 12
Yes, we know there’s a football game on Sunday, but hey we’re more than that, right? Not that there’s anything wrong in gathering with all your buddies, watching the big game, chips, fresh guac, ice cold beer… not to mention the pregame festivities, all those great commercials, hooting and hollering, the halftime show – Doesn’t that sound great? We’ll be over about noon, ok? ok!
Taggers Damage Renzi Artwork at Burned Building in Central Fresno
What a fire could not do, vandals have. Taggers defaced artwork created by famed Fresno artist Clement Renzi sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. The 288-clay tile piece entitled “A Day in the Park,” was on the side of the Fagbule Glass House. The abandoned building burned down on Jan. 30. All that remained was the art relief, which was untouched. Demolition crews knocked down the building, save for the wall containing the artwork, facing Shields Avenue by Highway 41, across the street from the Manchester Center.
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
Watch: Caltrans Video of Fagbule Glass House Fire
Using Caltran video obtained via a Public Records Act request filed by GV Wire senior reporter David Taub, I edited this fast-paced look at the Fagbule Glass House Fire that broke out on Jan. 29, 2023, across from the Manchester Mall in central Fresno. The edited video condenses 25 minutes...
Mr. Angel Gonzales’ from Kerman’s Sutherland Center
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – It’s all about dinosaurs in Mr. Angel Gonzales’ class at Kerman’s Sutherland Center and it’s in anticipation of a fun trip coming up. Mr. Gonzales works with special needs students in the Adult Transition Program to prepare them for jobs and success. He has worked with special needs students for years, loves his job and clearly loves his students.
Man dead after shooting in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues. Officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot inside a home. The victim was taken to […]
Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’
VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
Man shot and killed in central Fresno was sleeping on couch at time of shooting: PD
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning has been identified.
Board members share efforts to reopen Madera Community Hospital
The empty building is a stark contrast from what was once a bustling hospital before it was forced to shut down.
Clovis West High School receives fourth threat in under a week
The fourth threat directed at Clovis West High School in less than a week came in Thursday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown.
DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
Investigation underway after a Southwest Fresno grocery store caught fire
Fresno fire investigators are looking into what sparked a commercial fire at the King Food Grocery Store in southwest Fresno.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
Fresno City Council introduces new ordinance to crack down on catalytic converter theft
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council Thursday introduced a new ordinance aimed at catalytic converter thieves. It’s an issue that has plagued the city over the course of the last few years. The ordinance would require those in possession of catalytic converters in the city of Fresno to have proper documentation, one the first […]
Fresno Councilman Looks to Oust Former Boss from County Board Seat
They used to be friends. One worked for the other. They had lunch together nearly every day. But, when it comes to representing south Fresno on the county’s board of supervisors, friendship goes out the window. First reported by GV Wire in December, Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez has...
This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno. The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010. The resolution […]
Fresno County Officials Ignored Water Warnings and Now Taxpayers Are Footing the Bill for Luxury Subdivision
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a collaboration between SJV Water and Fresnoland. A high-end housing development in the foothills above Fresno that was approved despite unreliable groundwater supplies is now getting a $4.2 million taxpayer bailout to bring in surface water that may, or may not, materialize. Jesse Vad.
