Love SPells in Valley, AL (201) 473-4645 Psychic Near Me 12True :Obsession Spells Eliminate Black Magic Win Your Ex Lover Back In 24 Hours | SolvE Marriage and Relationship Problems That Work Instantly

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges

From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
wgxa.tv

Sumter County Sheriff's Office need help finding missing teen

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- Sumter County Deputies are asking the public for help getting information to locate a missing teen. 14-year-old Canyliah Raines is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia tag number XCF711. She was last seen in Columbus at 6:30 on Friday morning, headed...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus, has left one person injured. The victim has not yet been identified. The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time. Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway. The shooting...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Heavy rainfall moves in for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend, a wet Saturday is in store as an upper level low moves through the two-state region. Upper level low continues to strengthen across the southeast and with that will transport a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast. Rain moves in overnight with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus leaders chime in on youth violence, death, and gang activity rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Guns, gangs, and young people, it’s a trio local leaders say they are noticing and its leading to an alarming trend. They told News Leader 9 the time for parents and the community to step in is now. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9 out of the 50 homicides his office worked last year, a chunk of those were people younger than 20 years old. A business owner in East Columbus said he’s even noticing more young people openly toting weapons.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn University’s NVP Lab Seeking Participants for Research Study

AUBURN — If you are an adult who experiences high blood pressure, or simply has the desire to help with medical research, researchers at Auburn University could use your help. Dr. Austin Robinson, an assistant professor in the School of Kinesiology, is working with five students in the Neurovascular...
AUBURN, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe. Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard. "Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player." LaGrange...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

20-year-old held without bond for several Auburn auto burglaries, other charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple warrants, including seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, have landed a 20-year-old behind bars in Auburn. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier’s arrest seemed from several auto burglaries reported on Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road. Victims told officers that numerous automobiles were entered, and some items were stolen.
AUBURN, AL

