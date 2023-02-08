Love SPells in Valley, AL (201) 473-4645 Psychic Near Me 12True :Obsession Spells Eliminate Black Magic Win Your Ex Lover Back In 24 Hours | SolvE Marriage and Relationship Problems That Work Instantly

Read full article on original website
1053rnb.com
HBCU U-KNOW: Tuskegee University Grads – Successful Black Veterinarians & Reality TV Stars [WATCH]
It’s that time of the week and Rock T wants to take a moment and highlight HBCU grads who are out here making big moves in the medical & entertainment community!. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
‘Ku Klux Karen’: Auburn Black Student Union reportedly shared list of white racial slurs in group chat
A list of 250 racial slurs for white people was reportedly disseminated in a group chat for members and associates of Auburn’s Black Student Union as they purportedly shared their favorite phrases. A whistleblower from the BSU sent the list to Turning Point USA, a conservative advocacy group on...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges
From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
Opelika-Auburn News
Man who fled domestic dispute Wednesday morning hasn’t been located; police said he's not a threat to the public at this time
Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. there was a heavy police presence near Aubie Drive and Academy Drive as police searched for a reportedly armed man that fled from a domestic call. Lee-Scott Academy went under a shelter-in-place order, as a precaution, for less than 30 minutes. Auburn police released an...
‘Didn’t want to kill anyone:’ Ga. EMT crashes car at 120 MPH after he says accelerator got stuck
James Bennefield was on his way to work when his car malfunctioned, causing him to crash.
wgxa.tv
Sumter County Sheriff's Office need help finding missing teen
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- Sumter County Deputies are asking the public for help getting information to locate a missing teen. 14-year-old Canyliah Raines is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia tag number XCF711. She was last seen in Columbus at 6:30 on Friday morning, headed...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WTVM
Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department has arrested two people for murder after a woman was found dead on Friday morning. On February 9, 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Blake Circle where officers discovered the body of 74-year-old Beverly Huff Smith, from Phenix City, inside of her residence.
Only two co-defendants left to be sentenced in deadly Upatoi home invasion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The fourth co-defendant in the 2020 deadly Upatoi Ridge subdivision home invasion was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. Laqwane Kindred was sentenced on Feb. 8 to 15 years in prison, nine years and two months to serve. That is higher than the recommendation made by the prosecution in a plea deal agreed to Monday. […]
WTVM
Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus, has left one person injured. The victim has not yet been identified. The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time. Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway. The shooting...
Heavy rainfall moves in for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend, a wet Saturday is in store as an upper level low moves through the two-state region. Upper level low continues to strengthen across the southeast and with that will transport a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast. Rain moves in overnight with […]
Auburn Police arrest 56-year-old on theft, fraudulent use of credit card charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police Officers arrested 56-year-old Carl Theophilous Dumas from Auburn on warrants charging him with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and theft of lost property. According to Auburn Police, Dumas’ arrest stems from a reported incident, which occurred on Feb. 4. Auburn Police Officers spoke […]
WTVM
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
City of Auburn to host job fair on Feb. 23 featuring 23 companies offering over 300 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development Team announced it would host a job fair on Feb. 23 at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries located at 1500 Pumphrey Ave, on Thursday. The job fair is open to job seekers from 1-5 p.m. According to the city of Auburn, the job fair […]
WTVM
Columbus leaders chime in on youth violence, death, and gang activity rise
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Guns, gangs, and young people, it’s a trio local leaders say they are noticing and its leading to an alarming trend. They told News Leader 9 the time for parents and the community to step in is now. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9 out of the 50 homicides his office worked last year, a chunk of those were people younger than 20 years old. A business owner in East Columbus said he’s even noticing more young people openly toting weapons.
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn University’s NVP Lab Seeking Participants for Research Study
AUBURN — If you are an adult who experiences high blood pressure, or simply has the desire to help with medical research, researchers at Auburn University could use your help. Dr. Austin Robinson, an assistant professor in the School of Kinesiology, is working with five students in the Neurovascular...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe. Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard. "Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player." LaGrange...
WTVM
20-year-old held without bond for several Auburn auto burglaries, other charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple warrants, including seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, have landed a 20-year-old behind bars in Auburn. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier’s arrest seemed from several auto burglaries reported on Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road. Victims told officers that numerous automobiles were entered, and some items were stolen.
Columbus sisters to serve decades in prison for deadly shooting; accept plea deal of voluntary manslaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus sisters, Ceonna Turpin and Eurica Turpin, plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault. The two face their new reality of what could be over a decade in prison. Trial was set to start Tuesday morning for two Columbus sisters charged in the March 2022 murder […]
