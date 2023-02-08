Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
piedmontexedra.com
A New Perspective: Would you Mind? | Real Estate Insights
The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. “I’m sorry,” I said in my nicest Realtor voice, “but would you mind tying your dog up outside?”
piedmontexedra.com
863 Willow Street, Oakland
$998,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | 1,975 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng & Unhei Kang, GrubbCo. Beyond the understated Victorian façade of this meticulously remodeled two-story home, complete with hand crafted details in tune with the historic character of the district, a chic and modern interior awaits. With luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and an abundance of natural light pouring through the multiple skylights into the great room, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is truly a design oasis. A combined dining and living area with gas fireplace leads through double sliding doors to a sunny balcony filled with a mini hanging garden of fruit, herbs, flowers, and fresh salad greens.
piedmontexedra.com
1609 Grand Avenue, Piedmont
$1,475,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,550 SqFt | Now Showing | Karen Starr and Brenda Schaefer, GrubbCo. Notice the charming architecture detail as you enter this inviting Piedmont Traditional conveniently located just minutes from top-rated K-12 schools, Piedmont Ave., and Lakeshore shopping districts, with cafes, restaurants, boutique shopping, and more. The floor plan has an easy flow. Light fills the home through its multiple windows, highlighting the lovely hardwood floors. Up a short flight of stairs is the private primary suite overlooking a serene fenced rear garden with a level lawn perfect for play adjacent to peaceful, tree-lined Greenbank Ave.
piedmontexedra.com
6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley
$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
piedmontexedra.com
6047 Snake Road, Oakland
$1,595,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,815 SqFt | Now Showing | Stacey Isaacs, Compass. Close to the Village with stunning South Bay views, this Traditional beauty with mid-century modern flare is a showstopper. Soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, flawless floor-plan, expansive decks, garden patio and seamless indoor/outdoor flow set the stage for your East Bay dreams to come true. The skylit foyer opens to the great-room with fireplace and water views for miles from the generous deck. Adjacent dining room is just the right place to entertain family & friends.
piedmontexedra.com
31 LaSalle Avenue, Piedmont
$3,250,000 | 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,009 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This dramatic Mediterranean home has been beautifully updated, combining exquisite original details with modern luxuries. The newly renovated kitchen features a soaring coved ceiling, large island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The stylish kitchen flows directly into a charming family room. Marked by grand floor to ceiling windows, the elegant living room enjoys an abundance of natural light, grand marble fireplace & French doors to the back garden, creating the indoor-outdoor feel of the Mediterranean villa experience. 4+ bedrooms and 3 bathrooms upstairs including primary bedroom suite.
NBC Bay Area
Beauty Supply Store in Oakland Closing Down After 50 Years in Business
Universal Beauty Supply, the go-to place for Black beauty supplies in Oakland, is closing its doors after spending five decades serving the community. At the business on Telegraph Avenue, hair products and history are being packed away. "I feel like I gave a lot of people jobs," Universal Beauty Supply...
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Silicon Valley
Local buyer grabs big hunk of Richmond land for more than $100 million
RICHMOND — A big hunk of land in Richmond where an industrial and logistics center is being built has been bought by a local real estate firm in a deal that tops $100 million. San Rafael-based Pell Development bought the 20.7-acre Richmond property, according to documents filed on Feb....
Pandemic prompts barber to set up mobile shop, inspires outreach to unhoused residents
SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a haircut is part of everyday life. Over time barbers and clients turn into friends. During the pandemic, that routine was cut short, forcing barbers like Lennotch Taplett to find a new way to stay connected. So, he took his Luxgroom barbershop business on the road and created a mobile barbershop. "It's just me and this," said Taplett of his full-service mobile barber shop van. "It has been one of the best decisions I ever made." Thanks to a connection from his chair, Taplett discovered an opportunity where he could help those who are unhoused....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
sfstandard.com
New SF Trader Joe’s Stalls as Billionaire Developer Mired in Corruption Scandal
San Francisco’s most anticipated Trader Joe’s store continues to lack an opening date as the new location’s developer is embroiled in an international corruption scandal. Hayes Valley residents have been waiting more than 10 years for a new grocery store to open at 555 Fulton St., a...
San Francisco restaurateur spent $60,000 to soundproof after complaints
"It's not my goal to hurt anyone."
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Silicon Valley
60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries
The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
