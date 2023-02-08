ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Perspective: Would you Mind? | Real Estate Insights

The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. “I’m sorry,” I said in my nicest Realtor voice, “but would you mind tying your dog up outside?”
863 Willow Street, Oakland

$998,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | 1,975 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng & Unhei Kang, GrubbCo. Beyond the understated Victorian façade of this meticulously remodeled two-story home, complete with hand crafted details in tune with the historic character of the district, a chic and modern interior awaits. With luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and an abundance of natural light pouring through the multiple skylights into the great room, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is truly a design oasis. A combined dining and living area with gas fireplace leads through double sliding doors to a sunny balcony filled with a mini hanging garden of fruit, herbs, flowers, and fresh salad greens.
1609 Grand Avenue, Piedmont

$1,475,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,550 SqFt | Now Showing | Karen Starr and Brenda Schaefer, GrubbCo. Notice the charming architecture detail as you enter this inviting Piedmont Traditional conveniently located just minutes from top-rated K-12 schools, Piedmont Ave., and Lakeshore shopping districts, with cafes, restaurants, boutique shopping, and more. The floor plan has an easy flow. Light fills the home through its multiple windows, highlighting the lovely hardwood floors. Up a short flight of stairs is the private primary suite overlooking a serene fenced rear garden with a level lawn perfect for play adjacent to peaceful, tree-lined Greenbank Ave.
6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley

$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
6047 Snake Road, Oakland

$1,595,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,815 SqFt | Now Showing | Stacey Isaacs, Compass. Close to the Village with stunning South Bay views, this Traditional beauty with mid-century modern flare is a showstopper. Soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, flawless floor-plan, expansive decks, garden patio and seamless indoor/outdoor flow set the stage for your East Bay dreams to come true. The skylit foyer opens to the great-room with fireplace and water views for miles from the generous deck. Adjacent dining room is just the right place to entertain family & friends.
31 LaSalle Avenue, Piedmont

$3,250,000 | 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,009 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This dramatic Mediterranean home has been beautifully updated, combining exquisite original details with modern luxuries. The newly renovated kitchen features a soaring coved ceiling, large island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The stylish kitchen flows directly into a charming family room. Marked by grand floor to ceiling windows, the elegant living room enjoys an abundance of natural light, grand marble fireplace & French doors to the back garden, creating the indoor-outdoor feel of the Mediterranean villa experience. 4+ bedrooms and 3 bathrooms upstairs including primary bedroom suite.
NBC Bay Area

Beauty Supply Store in Oakland Closing Down After 50 Years in Business

Universal Beauty Supply, the go-to place for Black beauty supplies in Oakland, is closing its doors after spending five decades serving the community. At the business on Telegraph Avenue, hair products and history are being packed away. "I feel like I gave a lot of people jobs," Universal Beauty Supply...
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
Silicon Valley

Local buyer grabs big hunk of Richmond land for more than $100 million

RICHMOND — A big hunk of land in Richmond where an industrial and logistics center is being built has been bought by a local real estate firm in a deal that tops $100 million. San Rafael-based Pell Development bought the 20.7-acre Richmond property, according to documents filed on Feb....
CBS San Francisco

Pandemic prompts barber to set up mobile shop, inspires outreach to unhoused residents

SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a haircut is part of everyday life. Over time barbers and clients turn into friends. During the pandemic, that routine was cut short, forcing barbers like Lennotch Taplett to find a new way to stay connected. So, he took his Luxgroom barbershop business on the road and created a mobile barbershop. "It's just me and this," said Taplett of his full-service mobile barber shop van. "It has been one of the best decisions I ever made." Thanks to a connection from his chair, Taplett discovered an opportunity where he could help those who are unhoused....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
Silicon Valley

60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries

The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
KRON4 News

SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
