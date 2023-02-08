ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

BBC

Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears

A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
PennLive.com

The meat in this ‘fully cooked’ chicken may be raw, USDA says don’t eat it

A variety of stuffed chicken breasts that are labeled “fully cooked” should not be eaten because the meat may be undercooked. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert about Park Street Deli boneless skinless chicken breast stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin instead of a recall because the food is no longer available to purchase.
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
SheKnows

Fruit Cups, Breakfast Sandwiches & More Are Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

Check your fridge before making a snack today because many common items have just been recalled — and you’ll want to pay attention. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 400 fruit cups, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, salads, and more due to a possible Listeria contamination. The Baltimore-based company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, initiated the recall on Friday. It includes dozens of brand names in nine states and Washington, DC, which were sold from Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2023. They were recalled “because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination

Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
OREGON STATE
CBS Detroit

53,000 pounds of sausage products recalled over listeria risk

Daniele International, an American maker of prepared meats, is recalling nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage products that could be contaminated with listeria bacteria. The ready-to-eat products under recall were produced between May and November of last year, and were shipped to retailers in December and January. The potentially contaminated products include charcuterie trays, different varieties of uncured salami, and prosciutto and pepperoni products from Frederik's, Boar's Head, Colameco and Del Duca, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FSIS said in a notice that it detected listeria on surfaces that grazed the products. No confirmed cases of listeria inspection from consuming the recalled products have been reported.Listeria is a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches and, in pregnant women, miscarriages and more. In severe cases, it can lead to death. 
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

As eggs reached record-high prices in the U.S., the strain on some households elsewhere worsened amid a recall. In late January, Australian company Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd recalled Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs due to possible salmonella contamination. Consumers were alerted to the recall via a...

