BBC
Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears
A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
Over 400 Breakfast Products Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns
The recalled products include many ready-to-eat items sold in January.
The meat in this ‘fully cooked’ chicken may be raw, USDA says don’t eat it
A variety of stuffed chicken breasts that are labeled “fully cooked” should not be eaten because the meat may be undercooked. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert about Park Street Deli boneless skinless chicken breast stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin instead of a recall because the food is no longer available to purchase.
Recall alert: More than 400 products including sandwiches, yogurt, snacks recalled
Sandwiches, wraps and other products are being recalled over Listeria concerns.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Fruit Cups, Breakfast Sandwiches & More Are Being Recalled for a Scary Reason
Check your fridge before making a snack today because many common items have just been recalled — and you’ll want to pay attention. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 400 fruit cups, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, salads, and more due to a possible Listeria contamination. The Baltimore-based company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, initiated the recall on Friday. It includes dozens of brand names in nine states and Washington, DC, which were sold from Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2023. They were recalled “because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause...
foodsafetynews.com
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
13 Shortages Expected At New York Grocery Stores Within The Year
Eggs were just the beginning. As prices already skyrocket due to inflation, some household staples in New York are in danger of going "out of stock" in 2023. From your favorite beverage, to cooking supplies, to produce. you may want to keep an eye on shelves for these products. 13...
Boar’s Head brand among 52,000 pounds of Italian cold cuts recalled after listeria found
Frederik by Meijer is also among the five brands of Italian meat combinations recalled.
More than 400 sandwiches, yogurt, fruit, desserts, salads recalled over listeria concern
More than 400 products including sandwiches, fruit and desserts with various brand names have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. Fresh Ideation Food Group of Baltimore, Maryland, recalled the foods that were sold from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Breakfast Sandwiches And Fruit Cups Are Being Pulled From Stores Immediately Due To A Listeria Outbreak
Ready-to-eat meals across nine states and Washington, DC are being pulled from shelves due to a possible Listeria contamination, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration. The items, which include 400 products, were sold ...
Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination
Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
53,000 pounds of sausage products recalled over listeria risk
Daniele International, an American maker of prepared meats, is recalling nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage products that could be contaminated with listeria bacteria. The ready-to-eat products under recall were produced between May and November of last year, and were shipped to retailers in December and January. The potentially contaminated products include charcuterie trays, different varieties of uncured salami, and prosciutto and pepperoni products from Frederik's, Boar's Head, Colameco and Del Duca, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FSIS said in a notice that it detected listeria on surfaces that grazed the products. No confirmed cases of listeria inspection from consuming the recalled products have been reported.Listeria is a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches and, in pregnant women, miscarriages and more. In severe cases, it can lead to death.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk
As eggs reached record-high prices in the U.S., the strain on some households elsewhere worsened amid a recall. In late January, Australian company Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd recalled Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs due to possible salmonella contamination. Consumers were alerted to the recall via a...
WebMD
Hundreds of Prepared Food Products Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Feb. 6, 2023 – Dozens of brands of prepared foods are being recalled due to possible contamination with the dangerous bacteria listeria. The products were sold at a wide variety of locations, including retail stores, on trains, and in vending machines. The recall lists more than 400 prepared food...
