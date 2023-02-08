ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make Date Night More Comfortable With This ‘No Poke’ Push-Up Bra

Prepping for a huge date night can be a major process. Selecting the right outfit allows Us to feel confident before going into the evening, which is arguably the most important part of the routine — but what we wear underneath our garments is equally as important as the ensemble itself!

Naturally, we're thinking about which bra will work best with the top or dress we've grabbed from our closet. Chances are, you know what we're talking about! If you're looking to play up your bust, a push-up style might be what the doctor ordered — but unfortunately, these often require underwires. Luckily, this specific bra from M aidenform has proven to be a push-up which is actually comfortable. It reportedly doesn't poke at your sides like many others on the market do!

Get the Maidenform DreamWire No-Poke Push-Up Bra for $22 at Amazon!

With this bra , you receive added support from the underwires, but there is special attention paid as to how the wires are placed within the piece for maximum comfort. They're actually fully cushioned and incased with added material to prevent the wire from prodding at your body, which is a common complaint shoppers have regarding underwear. This bra is poised to last you for quite some time — after all, Maidenform is a market leader for a reason.

The padding used throughout to create the push-up style is also notable, because it's not particularly extreme. The extra layer of cushioning is mostly on the bottom of the cup and slightly tapers off as it extends, which gives you a natural-looking lift. Instead of providing an added cup size look, this bra enhances what you're already working with. Obsessed! If you have an outfit in mind for your next date night which may be enhanced by this bra , now is the time to get in on the action. Plus, the affordable price point can't be beat!

