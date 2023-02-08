Make Date Night More Comfortable With This ‘No Poke’ Push-Up Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prepping for a huge date night can be a major process. Selecting the right outfit allows Us to feel confident before going into the evening, which is arguably the most important part of the routine — but what we wear underneath our garments is equally as important as the ensemble itself!

Naturally, we're thinking about which bra will work best with the top or dress we've grabbed from our closet. Chances are, you know what we're talking about! If you're looking to play up your bust, a push-up style might be what the doctor ordered — but unfortunately, these often require underwires. Luckily, this specific bra from M aidenform has proven to be a push-up which is actually comfortable. It reportedly doesn't poke at your sides like many others on the market do!

Get the Maidenform DreamWire No-Poke Push-Up Bra for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

With this bra , you receive added support from the underwires, but there is special attention paid as to how the wires are placed within the piece for maximum comfort. They're actually fully cushioned and incased with added material to prevent the wire from prodding at your body, which is a common complaint shoppers have regarding underwear. This bra is poised to last you for quite some time — after all, Maidenform is a market leader for a reason.

Get the Maidenform DreamWire No-Poke Push-Up Bra for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

The padding used throughout to create the push-up style is also notable, because it's not particularly extreme. The extra layer of cushioning is mostly on the bottom of the cup and slightly tapers off as it extends, which gives you a natural-looking lift. Instead of providing an added cup size look, this bra enhances what you're already working with. Obsessed! If you have an outfit in mind for your next date night which may be enhanced by this bra , now is the time to get in on the action. Plus, the affordable price point can't be beat!

See it: Get the Maidenform DreamWire No-Poke Push-Up Bra for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Maidenform and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!