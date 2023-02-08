Energy project creates savings for Fort Irwin

Read full article on original website
gosbcta.com
Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project
When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
iecn.com
Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth
In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
z1077fm.com
Operation Dust Devil Week 7 – King of Hammers patrolled, 5,000 off-roaders contacted
As Operation Dust Devil entered its 7th week, San Bernardino Sheriff Deputies patrolled Victorville, Hesperia, Juniper Flat, Phelan and Apple Valley – issuing 26 California Vehicle Code Violations, 18 California Penal Code violations, and one county code enforcement citation. Three of the vehicles towed were quads being driven on the roadway in the town of Apple Valley.
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
vvng.com
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway was shut down following a major crash involving a semi-truck. The incident was reported at 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, on the northbound Interstate 15 between Ranchero Road and Highway 395. The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County...
$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga
Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
vvng.com
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta...
Multiple SoCal schools receiving false reports of shootings
Multiple Southern California schools were locked down temporarily after receiving false reports of shootings Tuesday, officials say.
Fontana Herald News
Several schools are targeted by hoax that falsely claimed there were active shooters
Several schools in the Inland Empire and throughout the nation were the targets of a hoax which falsely claimed there was an active shooter situation at the schools on the morning of Feb. 7, authorities said. No shooting incidents took place at any of the locations, and no persons were...
vvng.com
Detectives Seeking Help in Locating Missing 15-year-old From Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old critical missing juvenile from Apple Valley. Dajanaya Eddie was last seen at a residence in the 12000 block of Chief Joseph Road, on February 9, 2023. Sheriff’s officials said Eddie left the...
Apple Valley Father Arrested For Severely Abusing His 2-Year Old Son
An apple valley father is facing charges after causing mayhem to his toddler back in early January. It all started on January 8th when authorities got anonymous tips and reports that a child was possibly being abused by their father.
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
Fontana Herald News
Ten years after being shot during horrific tragedy, Sgt. Alex Collins is praised for his determination and perseverance
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating the determination of an employee who has persevered despite being one of many people who endured a horrific tragedy a decade ago. Ten years after lying face down and bloodied on the frozen asphalt of Glass Road, Sgt. Alex Collins has...
