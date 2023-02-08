NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at St. Mary's

A brand new concert series called Re:SET is coming to the Bay Area this summer. This 3-day festival will take place at Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. Festival headliners include LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and indie supergroup Boygenius. Other performances include Jamie XX, James Blake, Clairo, Idles, Toro Y Moi, Dijon, Big Freedia, Fousheé, Bartees Strange, and more. This new concert series is approaching the summer festival experience in a novel and refreshing way. This single-stage format invites concertgoers to stay in one place as bands perform throughout the day. This model allows each band to perform a full set, and for fans to enjoy each artist with no conflicts. General admission tickets are $99.50 per day or a 3-day ticket at $250. Considering the caliber of these bands, the prices are significantly lower than other Bay Area summer festivals like Napa’s Bottlerock and SF’s Outside Lands.

