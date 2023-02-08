NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at St. Mary's

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Overtime thriller: Granada outlasts De La Salle, advances to EBAL tournament title game
CONCORD — Two weeks ago, a full-extension block at the buzzer preserved a De La Salle win at Granada. A year ago, DLS waited until the fourth quarter of the East Bay Athletic League championship game to pull away from the Matadors. Thursday night, Granada was finally able to get on the winning side of a thriller against De La…
Comeback for the ages: No. 1 Dougherty Valley, down 27 in third quarter, stuns San Ramon Valley in EBAL tournament
SAN RAMON — Dougherty Valley coach Mike Hansen tried to explain the unexplainable. His team found an ignitor switch when all seemed lost Thursday night in an epic high school basketball game. What followed was simply stunning. Trailing San Ramon Valley by 27 points in the third quarter, Dougherty Valley erupted at home behind prolific scorers Ryan Beasley and Connor…
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Students at East Bay middle school handed out cotton balls to mock Black History Month
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — A student at an East Bay middle school brought cotton balls to school last week and distributed them to other students in what appeared to be an attempt to mock Black History Month, the Mt. Diablo Unified School District said in a letter. The letter, from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Adam […]
Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on 177-Unit Project in San Ramon, California
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on Belmont Village San Ramon. Located within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, the 175,320-square-foot community will feature a heated saltwater pool, putting green, farm-to-table gardening areas, al fresco dining, outdoor yoga lawn and group fitness space, and a dog park.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Yelp's top first date restaurant in SF is always packed for Valentine's Day
The signs of a first date are usually obvious, according to the chef.
This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
The bill has come due for Democratic politicians.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
The Bay Area bakery selling the viral spiral croissant popularized in NYC
After a Bay Area influencer featured it on social media, this bakery's showstopping pastry went viral.
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
A New 3-Day Music Festival Is Coming To Stanford This Summer
A brand new concert series called Re:SET is coming to the Bay Area this summer. This 3-day festival will take place at Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. Festival headliners include LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and indie supergroup Boygenius. Other performances include Jamie XX, James Blake, Clairo, Idles, Toro Y Moi, Dijon, Big Freedia, Fousheé, Bartees Strange, and more. This new concert series is approaching the summer festival experience in a novel and refreshing way. This single-stage format invites concertgoers to stay in one place as bands perform throughout the day. This model allows each band to perform a full set, and for fans to enjoy each artist with no conflicts. General admission tickets are $99.50 per day or a 3-day ticket at $250. Considering the caliber of these bands, the prices are significantly lower than other Bay Area summer festivals like Napa’s Bottlerock and SF’s Outside Lands.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Are Chinese American reparations next?
This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
