Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City kindergarten teacher's body found in shallow grave in Kearny

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

A missing kindergarten teacher in Jersey City was found dead in a shallow grave.

Luz Hernandez, 33, was reported missing on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check. Based on what police saw at the scene, they called the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

The Homicide Unit then found a shallow grave near Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 p.m. Her death is considered suspicious at this time.

She worked as a teacher at BelovED Charter School, which was just a minute or two walk from her home.

Founder Bret Schundler said Hernandez was an amazing person who developed close relationships with staff and students.

He said that she was a wonderful kindergarten teacher and they are "utterly destroyed" by her loss.

"This will be a shock to the entire community," he said. Schundler added that the school would do whatever it could to support her family.

She leaves behind three young children, two were students at the school and one was too young to be in school.

Counselors will be on hand for staff, students, and parents.

The school decided to cancel all classes Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office did not say what evidence led them to the grave. So far, there are no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ . All information will be kept confidential.

